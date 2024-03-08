Plymouth Motor Club are looking forward to the May Bank Holiday weekend on May 4 and 5 when they will be holding their 45th annual speed hillclimb at the beautiful country estate at Werrington Park, near Launceston, writes Brian Benson.
Besides enjoying the motor sport, spring is an ideal time to be able to visit this private country estate and as always, Plymouth Motor Club is very grateful to the Williams family for allowing us to hold one of the most prestigious events in the South West.
We are also grateful to Williams Crawford (Porsche) of Saltash this year for their support.
Werrington Park, is Plymouth Motor Club’s biggest event of the season. Traditionally held on the Saturday and Sunday of the May Day Bank Holiday weekend, the event will normally attract 100 competitors on each day driving up the 1,250-yard hill as fast as they can.
To give an idea of just how fast, the hill record is 32.59 seconds, which was set in 2021 by Phil Montgomery-Smith, which is an average speed of 78 mph. This is from a standing start with a 90-degree, 10mph bend in the middle!
Practice starts around 9am and usually finishes between 4.30pm and 5pm with an awards presentation shortly afterwards, at which all are welcome.
With spectator viewing available at all of the best vantage points, put this event in your diary as something not to be missed! If looking at the cars at close quarters is your thing then the Werrington paddock at the bottom of the hill is the place to go. You will find a wide range of machinery, from standard road-going BMW’s to purpose-designed and built single-seater racing cars to fire your imagination. We have full catering facilities on site from our usual high-class catering team so you will not go hungry either!
The spectator entry fee is £8 for adults and free for children under 14. Tickets can be purchased in advance, online by visiting https://plymouthmotorclub.co.uk/werrington-hillclimb/ or at the gate.
Disabled spectators are welcome at the Werrington Hillclimb and we appreciate that it is can be difficult for some people to cope with the hill and the nature of the venue. So we have an area set aside in the Bottom Paddock where you can watch the start and lower section of the hill from the comfort of your own vehicle.
If you follow the disabled signs to the ‘top paddock’ at Werrington Church, we will allow you to follow the competition cars on their run back down the ‘bottom paddock’ on the production of a valid Disabled Badge.
The venue is signed from the A30 at Launceston, and off the A388 just north of Homeleigh Garden Centre at Dutson. The postcode for your sat nav is PL15 8TP and please follow the ‘green spectator arrows’ to the spectator parkingarea.
Please do not try and access the venue by any other roads or tracks as these have to be kept clear for use in the event of an incident.