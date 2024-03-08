BODMIN Town’s scheduled home game with Dobwalls tomorrow at Priory Park in SWPL Premier West will now be played at Lantoom Park (midday) after the stand was condemned by the local council.
Thankfully, after mutual agreement of both clubs, and the co-operation of the appointed match officials the fixture will now be a midday kick-off and is being played at the Dingos’ home ground, although it will still count as Bodmin’s ‘home fixture’ on the league records.
South West Peninsula League fixture secretary, Phil Hiscox said: “The reason is that the landlords of Priory Park, (local council), have condemned the stand and its associated dressing rooms below.
“It is hope that the situation will be rectified, and efforts in the short-term will be to ensure the electrical supply is of the correct standard, so that in the first instance the dressing rooms can be used again. It is possible that the stand may remain out of action for spectators for longer.
“Decisions on upcoming home games at Bodmin Town, starting with next Friday night’s home game with Launceston (March 15), will be sorted as soon as practical, and further news will follow.”