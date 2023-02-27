Saturday, February 25
Guinness Six Nations: Italy 20 Ireland 34, Wales 10 England 20.
National League One: Plymouth Albion 12 Bishop’s Stortford 24, Taunton Titans 73 Hull 18.
National League Two, West: Barnstaple 13 Bournville RFC 17, Exeter University 31 Newport 28, Redruth 13 Old Redcliffians 14.
Regional One South West: Brixham 15 Exmouth 14, Okehampton 25 LAUNCESTON 24, Old Centralians 20 Drybrook 22, Weston-super-Mare 19 Lydney 17.
Regional Two South West: Chard 13 Crediton 10, Sidmouth 18 Truro 22, Wellington 5 St Austell 40.
Counties One Western West: Bideford v Falmouth - home walkover, Kingsbridge 59 Tiverton 29, Paignton 38 Topsham 43, Penryn 52 BUDE 21, Wiveliscombe 20 Cullompton 45.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines 7 Redruth II 36, Helston 43 Bodmin 12, Saltash v Illogan Park - home walkover.
Counties Three Cornwall: BUDE II 26 Lankelly-Fowey 32, LAUNCESTON CASTLES v St Agnes - home walkover.
Sunday, February 26
Guinness Six Nations: France 32 Scotland 21.
Gallagher English Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 24 Sale 22.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bideford 48 Totnes 5, BUDE 85 Withycombe 17, LAUNCESTON 56 Camborne 0.