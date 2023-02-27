Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines 7 Redruth II 36, Helston 43 Bodmin 12, Saltash v Illogan Park - home walkover.

Regional One South West: Brixham 15 Exmouth 14, Okehampton 25 LAUNCESTON 24, Old Centralians 20 Drybrook 22, Weston-super-Mare 19 Lydney 17.

Jennings at double as Liskeard move into top four

Chiefs hang on to move into fifth place

National League Two, West: Barnstaple 13 Bournville RFC 17, Exeter University 31 Newport 28, Redruth 13 Old Redcliffians 14.

