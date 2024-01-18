Saturday, January 20

Championship (2.30pm): Cornish Pirates v Nottingham.

National League One: Leicester Lions v Plymouth Albion (2pm), Taunton Titans v Birmingham Moseley (3pm).

National League Two, West (2pm): Chester v Camborne, Dudley Kingswinford v Exeter University, Redruth v Clifton.

Regional One South West: LAUNCESTON v Exmouth (3pm), Lydney v Devonport Services, Matson v Chew Valley, Okehampton v Brixham.

Regional Two South West: Chard v Burnham-on-Sea.

Counties One Western West: Paignton v Wiveliscombe.

Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines v Redruth Seconds, Helston v Veor, Illogan Park v St Austell Seconds.

Counties Three Cornwall: BUDE SECONDS v Saltash Seconds (2.30pm), Wadebridge Camels Seconds v Falmouth Seconds.

Sunday, January 21

European Champions Cup, Pool Three (5.30pm): Bayonne v Exeter Chiefs.

Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bideford v BUDE, Devonport Services v Helston, Totnes v LAUNCESTON (2pm).

Please note, all kick-off times are listed in good faith and can be changed after going to press.