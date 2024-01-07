Saturday, January 6
English Premiership: Exeter Chiefs 36 Northampton 42.
National League Two, West: Dudley Kingswinford 14 Redruth 19.
Regional One South West: Chew Valley 32 Brixham 27, Devonport Services 23 Barnstaple 12, Exmouth 27 St Austell 22, Ivybridge 37 Okehampton 23, Launceston 46 Matson 3, Lydney 34 Weston-super-Mare 19.
Regional Two South West: Crediton 45 Chard 14, Cullompton 54 Burnham-on-Sea 21, Newton Abbot 21 Wadebridge Camels 52, North Petherton 27 Truro 44, Sidmouth 31 Topsham 27, Teignmouth 53 Wellington 25.
Counties One Western West: Falmouth 12 Penryn 27, Kingsbridge 43 Bideford 15, Paignton 48 Tiverton 17, Pirates Amateurs 45 Wiveliscombe 27, Plymstock Albion Oaks 109 Bude 7, St Ives 28 Tavistock 22.
Counties Two Cornwall: Camborne School of Mines 0 Saltash 53, Illogan Park 7 Newquay Hornets 38, Liskeard-Looe 11 Veor 15, Perranporth 78 Bodmin 12, Redruth Seconds 92 Helston 7, St Austell Seconds 0 St Just 17.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude Seconds 7 Hayle 48, Lankelly-Fowey 15 Launceston Castles 22, Roseland 38 Falmouth Seconds 14, Saltash Seconds 20 St Agnes 52, St Austell Thirds 17 Camborne Seconds 17, Wadebridge Camels Seconds 93 Redruth Albany 0.
Sunday, January 7
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Launceston 37 Bideford 0, Topsham Tempest 36 Devonport Services 5.