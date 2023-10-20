Saturday, October 21
Regional One South West: Devonport Services v Weston-super-Mare, Exmouth v Chew Valley, Ivybridge v Brixham, Launceston v Barnstaple (3pm), Lydney v St Austell, Matson v Okehampton.
Regional Two South West: Cullompton v Wellington, Newton Abbot v Crediton, North Petherton v Chard, Sidmouth v Burnham-on-Sea, Teignmouth v Wadebridge Camels, Topsham v Truro.
Counties One Western West: Kingsbridge v Bude (3pm), Paignton v Falmouth, Pirates Amateurs v Bideford, Plymstock Albbion Oaks v Tiverton, St Ives v Penryn, Wiveliscombe v Tavistock.
Counties Two Cornwall: Helston v Saltash, Illogan Park v Bodmin, Liskeard-Looe v St Just, Newquay Hornets v Redruth Seconds, Perranporth v Veor, St Austell Seconds v Camborne School of Mines.
Counties Three Cornwall: Bude Seconds v Camborne Seconds, Falmouth Seconds v Hayle, Lankelly-Fowey v St Agnes, Roseland v Launceston Castles, Saltash Seconds v Redruth Albany, Wadebridge Camels Seconds v St Austell Thirds.
Sunday, October 22
English Premiership (3pm): Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs.
Women’s NC 2 South West (West): Bude v Bideford, Helston v Devonport Services, Launceston v Totnes.