Counties Two Cornwall: Helston v Saltash, Illogan Park v Bodmin, Liskeard-Looe v St Just, Newquay Hornets v Redruth Seconds, Perranporth v Veor, St Austell Seconds v Camborne School of Mines.

Captain Whitton agrees new deal with Choughs

Appleby excited over cup clash with Sharks

Chiefs make one change for trip to Quins

Counties battle it out in gig rowing championships

Also in the news

Comments