Friday, August 16
South West Peninsula League, Premier West (7.30pm): Callington Town v Newquay.
Saturday, August 17
South West Peninsula League, Premier West (3pm): Bodmin Town v St Day, Camelford v Dobwalls, Holsworthy v Sticker, Launceston v Wendron United, Millbrook v Wadebridge Town, Penzance v Liskeard Athletic, Truro City Res v Bude Town.
St Piran League, Premier East (2.30pm, unless stated): Altarnun v St Dominick, Foxhole Stars v Polperro, North Petherwin v Callington Town Res, Saltash Borough v Millbrook Res (3pm).
Division One East (2.30pm): Kilkhampton v Wadebridge Town Res, Pensilva v Torpoint Athletic Thirds, St Teath v St Stephen.
Division Two East (2.30pm): Gerrans and St Mawes United v Saltash United Thirds, Lanreath v Dobwalls Res.
Division Three East (2.30pm): Biscovey v St Minver Res, Liskeard Athletic Thirds v North Petherwin Res, Week St Mary v Tregony.
Division Four East (2.30pm): Grampound v St Teath Res, Launceston Development v St Neot, Lostwithiel Res v Kilkhampton Res.
North Devon League, Premier Division (2.30pm): Appledore Res v Torridgeside, Boca Seniors v Holsworthy Res, Fremington v AFC Dumnonii, Landkey Town v AFC Hartland.
Senior Division (2.30pm): Bideford Res v South Molton, Combe Martin v Braunton Res, High Bickington v Boca Seniors Res, Merton v AFC Dumnonii Res, Morwenstow v Fremington Res, Northam Lions v Shebbear United, Woolsery v Lynton.