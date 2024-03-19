Friday, March 15
SWPL Premier West: BODMIN TOWN v Launceston - postponed.
Saturday, March 16
Western League Premier Division: Barnstaple Town 4 Oldland Abbotonians 2, Bridgwater United 1 Falmouth Town 4, Clevedon Town 5 Welton Rovers 0, Helston Athletic 2 Brixham 0, Ilfracombe Town 2 Buckland Athletic 2, Nailsea and Tickenham v St Blazey - postponed, SALTASH UNITED v Shepton Mallet - postponed, TORPOINT ATHLETIC 4 Street 2, Wellington 3 MILLBROOK 1.
SWPL Premier West (3pm): Bude Town 1 St Dennis 1, CALLINGTON TOWN v Mullion and LISKEARD ATHLETIC v Wendron United - postponed, Penzance 1 Camelford 1, St Austell v Holsworthy and Truro City Res v Wadebridge Town - postponed.
St Piran League Premier Division East: ALTARNUN 3 Sticker Res 4, CALLINGTON TOWN RES v 3 North Petherwin 1, GUNNISLAKE 4 MILLBROOK RES 3, Launceston Res v St Mawgan - postponed.
Division One East: Foxhole Stars v Roche - postponed, Nanpean Rovers 4 Kilkhampton 3, Newquay 6 LOOE TOWN 1, St Columb Major 2 LISKEARD ATHLETIC RES 13, St Newlyn East v St Blazey - postponed, St Stephen v TORPOINT ATHLETIC RES - postponed.
Division Two East: CALSTOCK 4 LANIVET INN 10, St Dennis Development v SALTASH UNITED RES - postponed, St Merryn 1 Gorran 2, St Minver 0 PENSILVA 9, St Teath 2 DOBWALLS RES 2.
Division Three East: Bude Town 3 Week St Mary 0, LISKEARD ATHLETIC THIRDS v Grampound - Post, LOOE TOWN RES v LANREATH - postponed, North Petherwin Reserves 3 Gerrans and St Mawes United 8, ST DOMINICK RES v BODMIN DRAGONS - postponed, St Mawgan 7 LOSTWITHIEL 1.
Division Four East: Biscovey v St Teath Res and LOSTWITHIEL RES v Lifton Res - both matches postponed, Tregony v Boscastle Res - home walkover.
St Piran League, George Evely Cup quarter-finals: Boscastle 1 St Newlyn East 6, Wadebridge Town Res 5 Lifton 2, West Cornwall 0 RNAS Culdrose 1.
Sunday, March 17
Cornwall Women’s Cup semi-finals: LISKEARD ATHLETIC 2 St Austell 1, SALTASH BOROUGH 0 Helston Athletic 6.
Cornwall Women’s League, Division One: BODMIN 1 St Dennis 1, Mousehole v Bude Town - home walkover, Wadebridge v St Agnes - postponed.
Division Two: Biscovey v FXSU - postponed, Padstow Utd 1 Lanner 3, St Agnes v Troon - postponed.