Only four games went ahead in SWPL Premier West on Saturday with the rest postponed due to waterlogged pitches.
Callington, missing some key players, were well beaten 6-0 at title-hopefuls St Austell at a wet and windy Poltair Park, while Camelford thrashed Truro City Reserves 5-1.
The Camels led 1-0 at the break at Trefrew Park through an own goal, but after the restart it was almost one-way traffic.
Sam Watts added a second before Andy Boxall’s brilliant free-kick made it three.
Truro pulled one back from the penalty spot to give themselves hope, but further efforts from Mark Gusterson and man of the match Eli Evans ensured Reg Hambly’s side bounced back from their derby defeat at Wadebridge Town.
Elsewhere in the division, Dobwalls visited improving Sticker and were held to a goalless draw, while in-form Wadebridge Town were 2-1 winners at third-placed Wendron United courtesy of a late winner from debutant Noah Holmes.