AFTER the week before which just saw one game, clubs in SWPL Premier West were once again frustrated last Saturday as there was a rare complete washout.
Poor weather throughout the week coupled with another poor forecast from 3pm on Saturday ensured all eight scheduled games were postponed.
It means that some clubs still have nearly half of their fixtures to play, although others like Camelford won’t be panicking yet.
It means that the majority of the clubs won’t have played for three weeks come tomorrow if the games are given the go ahead.
Bude did play 11 days ago when they welcomed Penzance, and the Seasiders have a difficult ask this weekend when they visit leaders St Austell (3pm).
The Lillywhites are involved in a remarkable title race with Liskeard Athletic, with only the winners able to go up to the Western League Premier Division.
The Saints are two points clear having played a game more, and with both fixtures between the two having already taken place, Liskeard, who have this Saturday off, know that nine wins from their final nine outings will secure them the crown.
At the other end of the table, St Dennis are showing signs of life, and although they are without a game, will hope that Camelford can do them a favour when Sticker visit Trefrew Park.
Sticker have just six games to go compared to St Dennis’ ten, and are just a point ahead.
They know that they must gain reward in the coming weeks to have any chance.
Launceston have six wins from their last seven to shoot up towards the top half, and they will see just how far they have come when they welcome fourth-placed Wendron United to Pennygillam.
The Dron were runners-up last time out, and although they haven’t quite hit those heights, the village club, who have a set-up to envy for most clubs, are still fourth, and beat Holsworthy 5-3 in their last outing.
Holsworthy have lost their last four games and make one of their shorter trips of the season on Saturday, a trip down the A30 to Bodmin Town.
Bodmin looked to be in danger at the start of the year after a dreadful run of form, but three victories in their last four has seen Simon Minett’s side move seven points clear of the bottom, and perhaps most importantly, six ahead of Sticker.
Elsewhere in the division, Dobwalls against Newquay will go a long way towards deciding who finishes third, a position the visitors occupy at present.
Wadebridge Town will hope for a draw at Lantoom Park and that they can get three points when they visit mid-table Penzance.
The other game is an important clash at Tregye Fields as Truro City Reserves entertain Mullion with both in the bottom six.
While neither are likely to find themselves in trouble, a win for either will all but guarantee Step Six football again in 2024/25.