THE SWPL Premier West season gets underway on Saturday with St Day set for their first ever venture into Step Six as they go to relegated Millbrook (3pm).
The village side, who are based near Redruth, eased to the St Piran League Premier Division West title, while it is hard to know what to expect from Millbrook, who are hoping to rebuild under new managers Steve and Jason Richards.
Newquay are amongst those hoping to secure promotion up to the Western League Premier Division.
The Peppermints, who have made several new recruits for Shaun Middleton’s second season in charge, have stated their ambition to be amongst the frontrunners, and look a good bet to do so.
They recently beat Southern League Falmouth Town 2-1 and with key signings such as Jack Bray-Evans and Callam Mconie returning to their hometown club, expectations are high.
Liskeard Athletic have lost some key players, but with midfielder Matty Andrew arriving from Barnstaple Town and striker James Lorenz returning from Torpoint Athletic to go along with the captures of Cameron Patterson, Charlie Gardner and Finlay Harrison, Darren Gilbert’s side are expected to be up there once more.
Wadebridge Town were third last season and Paul Rowe who has drafted in the likes of Harry Hopcroft and Kieron Bishop from Bude Town and St Austell respectively.
The loss of striker Jacob Rowe to St Blazey is a blow, but the Bridgers look a good bet for the top four at least.
They start with a fascinating trip to Wendron United who have been second and fifth in the last two years.
But they have lost a few players to rival clubs, so it remains to be seen whether Michael O’Neill can continue to work his magic at Underlane.
Bodmin Town are the SWPL’s most successful ever club, and although they eventually pulled away from trouble under boss Simon Minnett, the Amber and Blacks will hope for less drama this time around.
They have brought in versatile defender Tom Crowe from Camelford with brothers Connor and Bryn – who play in midfield and defence respectively – also making the same move to Priory Park.
Promising frontman Joe Munday is expected to be there for a full season although with his excellent ability, a good start could see clubs from the Western League come in.
Bodmin welcome Sticker on the opening day with the village outfit arguably having the most exciting window out of all the 16 clubs.
Having won just three matches last term, the Yellows are under new management in Craig Holman and Dan Nancarrow, and look a good bet to be much improved.
They have made a plethora of signings from neighbours St Austell, from both the successful first team that won the division last year, and the reserves who were in St Piran League Premier Division East, plus exciting midfielder Rio Ward from St Blazey.
While it remains to be seen how quickly they gel, they should be well away from trouble.
Down in the far west, Penzance entertain Launceston with long-serving player and club legend Mark Vercesi now in charge.
The former centre-back has drafted in former Mullion skipper Chris Wormington, the Youngs – Sam and Charlie – and promising striker Jude Tripconey, and appears to have kept the majority of last year’s squad.
Dobwalls were sixth last time out and have the same management team once more.
Their location – somewhat close to Plymouth is a help – and they use it to good effect.
They start at Bude Town who are under new management in Steve Hackett.
The other opening day clash sees Camelford welcome Holsworthy with all matches kicking off at 3pm.