WALTER C PARSON SOUTH WEST PENINSULA LEAGUE PREMIER WEST ROUND-UP – SATURDAY, AUGUST 3
THE opening day of the SWPL Premier West season saw seven games with some interesting results.
The shock of the day was at Underlane, and while it can’t be described as a shock that Wendron United beat Wadebridge Town, nobody could have predicted a remarkable encounter which ended 7-2 in the Dron’s favour.
Even more incredible was that Mike O’Neill’s side led 6-0 at the break before Town at least showed plenty of fight in the second half.
Wendron’s scorers were new signing Brodie Kemp (3), Ryan Reeve (2), Josh Wood and returning left-back Reece Carroll.
St Day’s first ever venture into the SWPL started with a fine 2-1 success at relegated Millbrook.
The Brook are rebuilding under new managers Steve and Jason Richards, and took the lead on the hour through substitute Sam Pearson’s effort from the edge of the area.
Kyle Marks had the honour of firing in the Yellows’ first goal at Step Six as he converted a penalty ten minutes, and it was new signing Jack Stocker that got the winner seven minutes later.
Things turned ugly towards the end as the Brook saw two players sent off and St Day one, but the points headed west.
Bodmin Town secured a 3-3 draw at home to Sticker in a thrilling contest.
Sticker led 2-1 after just 12 minutes with Sol Wilson and Charlie Summers scoring either side of Sam Eccleston’s effort.
Tre Hansford (35) and Sonny Dover (42) gave Simon Minett’s side a half-time lead which they kept until Wilson’s equaliser ten minutes from time.
The other results saw Holsworthy win 2-1 at Camelford, Launceston beat Penzance 2-0 and Dobwalls emerge victorious by three goals to one at Bude Town.