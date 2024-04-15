SWPL Premier West round-up Saturday, April 13
DOBWALLS’ hopes of finishing in the top four of South West Peninsula League Premier West were dealt a blow on Saturday as they were beaten 4-2 at Wendron United on Saturday.
The Dingos headed down to Underlane having not played since March 30 and also looking to get three points in memory of club secretary Andy Yateman who passed away earlier this month.
However it was the hosts that came out on top thanks to goals from Josh Wood, Joe Souch, Ryan Reeve and Callum Quirke. Dobwalls replied through James Forrest and Kaycee Ogwu.
Newquay welcomed Liskeard Athletic to Mount Wise less than 48 hours after their surprise 2-1 victory over the Blues, and once again did St Austell a favour in the race for the title.
Although Callum Merrin put Liskeard in the second half, Tom Moxham’s late goal earned the hosts a point.
Wadebridge Town saw off nine-man Bude Town in the visitors’ last game of the season.
Sam Wickins put the hosts 1-0 up before the break and the Bridgers doubled their lead on 56 minutes through Haiden Chapman.
Bude pulled one back from a corner on 68 minutes, but were down to nine men when Jacob Rowe made it 3-1 on 89 minutes.
Ryan Keates pulled one back from the penalty spot late on, but it was Town’s day.
Callington Town beat relegation-threatened Sticker 2-1.
Striker Lee Robinson put Cally in front on 12 minutes before the lead was doubled by Kevin McCallion.
Connor Cooke’s 83rd minute penalty made it 2-1, but Sticker remain deep in trouble.
Elsewhere, Launceston eased to a 3-0 victory at Penzance, Camelford were held to a goalless draw by Mullion and Truro City Reserves ran out 4-1 winners at St Dennis, although the game was played at Godolphin Atlantic.