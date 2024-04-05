PROVIDED the weather plays ball, and again it’s a big if following more rain in recent days, the South West Peninsula League Premier West sees another seven games tomorrow at 3pm.
Following leaders St Austell losing 2-1 at home to Newquay on Good Friday, Liskeard Athletic are now in pole position to win promotion to the Western League Premier Division after they beat neighbours Dobwalls 2-0 a day later.
The Blues are just two points behind with two games in-hand, but do have to play eight games by the end of the month, which will test their talented squad to the max.
Liskeard welcome Sticker to Lux Park tomorrow in a match both sides desperately need points from.
Sticker have just four games to avoid finishing bottom and a potential relegation, and are currently level on points with bottom side St Dennis who still have nine games to play.
St Austell welcome mid-table Bude Town who have come into some good form in recent weeks.
The Seasiders are currently eighth but with just games to play, will likely slide down the table.
That said, they have been scoring plenty of goals, and could prove awkward customers for a St Austell side knowing they probably will need to win every game between now and the end of the season.
There is a crunch clash at St Dennis as they welcome third from last Bodmin Town.
Six points separate the two, but with the hosts having three games in-hand, a home win will see them close the gap.
Truro City Reserves are in free-for-all as well, but do have an eight-point cushion over Sticker and have eight to play themselves.
They welcome Wendron United to Tregye Fields, the visitors in a battle with Newquay, Wadebridge Town and Dobwalls to finish third.
While the Dron will expect three points, the others face awkward challenges.
Newquay make the long trip up to Holsworthy who ended their losing run on Good Friday with a valuable point at home to Bude, while Wadebridge welcome an unpredictable Callington Town side.
Dobwalls, who were due to visit Launceston in midweek, have the weekend off, as do Camelford and Penzance.
Launceston look a good bet to challenge for seventh with the Clarets still having nine games remaining.
Neil Price’s men have put together a superb run of form to win eight of their last nine, and will back themselves for another three points against 13th-placed Mullion at Pennygillam.