SWPL Premier West preview for Saturday, August 31
LEADERS Dobwalls will look to bounce back from their FA Vase thrashing at Wendron United last weekend when they visit Launceston tomorrow (3pm).
The Dingos, who have made a perfect start with four wins from four and have conceded just once in the process, will start as firm favourites at Pennygillam against a side with a victory and two defeats to their name.
Callington Town are not far behind and drew 1-1 at Camelford in midweek, a result which moved the Camels off the bottom.
Cally, who have 11 points from a possible 15, host promoted St Day at the Ginsters Marsh, while Camelford go to improving Penzance with up to eight players missing due to a variety of reasons.
Liskeard Athletic were surprisingly beaten 2-0 at Bodmin Town in midweek thanks to Sonny Dover’s double, and the Blues will expect to bounce back when they welcome bottom side Sticker to Lux Park.
Sticker – despite a plethora of new signings over the summer – have just a draw to their name and were beaten 3-2 by previously winless Bude Town last weekend.
Wendron are third with three wins from four and visit Bodmin Town, while Wadebridge Town, who have come into form after a slow start, entertain Truro City Reserves at Bodieve Park.
Bude have a tough task when they go to title favourites Newquay.
The Peppermints saw off Truro in midweek thanks to Callam Mconie’s late double, and will start as firm favourites against the Seasiders.