SWPL PREMIER WEST Wadebridge Town 3 Camelford 0
CAMELFORD fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat at old rivals Wadebridge Town in the River Camel derby on Saturday.
The Camels more than matched their much-fancied hosts for long spells, but a lack of a clinical edge up front, coupled with some mistakes, ensured the points stayed at Bodieve Park.
Camelford made two changes from the side that reached the last eight of the Walter C Parson Funeral Directors League Cup last Saturday against Newton Abbot Spurs.
Centre-back Sam Wade was away on holiday and replaced by the available again Tom Crowe, while Shae Cardiff was preferred to Connor Sturdy on the left of the front three.
On a heavy pitch, the game was never going to be a classic and so it proved.
Camelford started well, forcing half a dozen corners in the opening 20 minutes, but they failed to seriously test goalkeeper Rob Rosevear with any of them.
They then had a good chance to take the lead shortly after as Brooklyn Wilkins played in Olly Taylor on the right side of the box, but he could only shoot straight at Rosevear.
Wadebridge then took the lead 28 minutes in with a moment of fortune.
The prolific Jacob Rowe tried his luck from 35 yards, and although it swerved, Josh Colwill couldn’t keep it out.
Camelford enjoyed a decent spell of possession as the half continued, but the Bridgers’ defence stood strong.
Wadebridge then doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time as Sam Wickins’ corner in from the right found Matt Lloyd at the back post, and the striker made no mistake.
Not much happened in the opening ten minutes of the second half, before visiting skipper Charlie Hambly was given a straight red card.
He lunged in on Haiden Chapman on the touchline, and after consulting with the linesman, the referee gave him his marching orders.
Camelford continued to try and play their football, but struggled to break down the home backline, and their fate was confirmed as injury-time approached as a cross in from the right was swept home by Lloyd.
Camelford more than played their part, but a lack of a cutting edge cost them.
Reflecting on the game, Camels boss Reg Hambly told the Post: “It’s difficult to be too critical of the boys as the heavy pitch suited Wadebridge a lot more than it did us.
”After being 2-0 down at the break when we had a good share of the play, we were hoping to get the next goal, but once Charlie was sent-off which was reckless, it was always going to be an uphill battle.”
Camelford will hope to return to winning ways on Saturday (3pm) when Truro City Reserves are the visitors to Trefrew Park (3pm).
Hambly added: “With us being at home, it’s a game we’ll be hoping to win.
“Truro have been a bit like us in that they’ve had some very good results, and some not so good, so it depends on which team turns up the better on the day.
“But it’d be nice to sign off before Christmas with a win.”
CAMELFORD: Josh Colwill; Sam Watts, Tom Crowe, Dan Metherell, Jake Chafer; Charlie Hambly (capt), Ross Beare, Andy Boxall; Olly Taylor, Brooklyn Wilkins, Shae Cardiff. Subs: Tom McLachlan, Eli Evans, Connor Sturdy, Mark Gusterson.
Camelford man of the match: Dan Metherell.