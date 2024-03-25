ONE of, if not the biggest, weekends in the South West Peninsula League programme takes this place this Easter weekend with the second instalment of most clubs’ local derby.
Good Friday sees seven matches, five of which start at 11am.
The most important of those is at St Dennis where the bottom side welcome the side directly above them, Sticker.
While a home victory is needed, Sticker, who have just four games to go, know realistically they must leave Boscawen Park with three points if they are to avoid finishing bottom.
At the other end of the table, leaders St Austell face a tricky test when fourth-placed Newquay head down from the North Coast.
While the Saints have a five-point cushion with seven games remaining, Liskeard still have nine fixtures to play, meaning at present they know nine wins will seal promotion.
Liskeard are in action in the only Saturday game as they welcome neighbours Dobwalls (11.30am).
Dobwalls secured a superb 1-0 success at Newquay on Saturday where they gave debuts to new signings Alfie Wotton, Callum Bleasdale and Josh King, and with Liskeard having not played for nearly two months, the Blues will somehow have to rise to the challenge.
The other games at 11am on Friday see Launceston, who have eight wins from their last nine games, welcome a Callington Town side who they beat 3-2 on Boxing Day, while Wendron entertain a Mullion side that picked up a 3-1 win over Callington Town on Saturday and Bodmin Town head across the A389 to Wadebridge Town.
The midday kick-off is at Tregye Fields as Penzance head up to Truro City Reserves, while the always tasty cross-Tamar battle between Holsworthy and Bude Town is the evening kick-off (7pm).
With the SWPL holding their annual Groundhoppers Day and the prospect of a huge crowd, the club have taken big steps in making sure that it runs smoothly, including ensuring there is no parking in the ground.
Saturday’s action around the county in SWPL Premier West was surprisingly low key compared to some weeks.
After the midweek action which saw Wendron nab a late winner at Wadebridge Town despite being dominated for much of the game, and Newquay ease past Bodmin Town 4-1, most were low scoring.
Wendron were held to a 0-0 draw by Camelford who missed a host of chances throughout.
Not only did Zach Telling have another fine game in goal for the Dron, the Camels front players also failed to hit the target when well placed.
That point looked even better after Dobwalls won 1-0 at Newquay.
Kaycee Ogwu got the all-important winner for the Dingos who are now just four points off Wendron in third, and both have eight game to go.
Callington Town missed the chance to move nearer the magic 40-point mark as they were beaten 3-1 down at Mullion.
The home side, who were celebrating manager Rob Carey’s final home game before stepping down at the end of the season, took the lead after just four minutes through prolific frontman Brodie Kemp, and midway through the half they doubled their lead when George Molcher’s corner was bulleted home by Chris Wormington.
Cally hit the post and then when were denied by home keeper Harry Salmon before the half-time break, and it was 3-0 five minutes after the restart with Kemp once again the difference.
Cally pulled one back from the penalty spot but it was Mullion and Carey’s day.
Penzance eventually proved too strong for Holsworthy at Penlee Park with defender Liam Andrew scoring twice after the break.
The hosts also missed some decent chances to extend the lead further.