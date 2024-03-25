By Robbie Morris at The Aitchison Playing Field
(WEDNESDAY) WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Oldland Abbotonians 0 Torpoint Athletic 3
TORPOINT Athletic brought home the three points from Bristol on Wednesday night in their longest away trip of the season with all the three goals scored in the second half.
The match was only three minutes old when Ryan Richards broke clear and was brought down in the area by home keeper Olly Phillips, however Richards sent his spot-kick just wide of the left post.
In the 20th minute Torpoint’s James Rowe broke clear before seeing his effort from the edge of the area well saved by Phillips.
In the final 15 minutes of the half, the hosts came more into the game with chances from Will Cains and Harrison Kyte, but Ryan Rickard pulled off a couple of fine saves to keep them at bay.
The second half was only four minutes old when Richards put the visitors in front after good play by the midfield foundhim breaking clear.
In the 80th minute, both sides found themselves down to ten men when Jai Macleod was sent off for Oldland for a reckless challenge on Isaac McCue. However Point’s Elliot Crawford was also given his marching orders for allegedly raising his hands against Macleod in the mêlée afterwards.
But two minutes later, the visitors doubled their lead when Richards put in Rowe to fire home and four minutes into stoppage time, Torpoint extend their lead further when Richards’ low effort from 18 yards bounced off Phillips to drop into the back of the net for his brace.
Torpoint were left frustrated on Saturday as their clash at Cornish rivals St Blazey was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The Point are back in action on Good Friday morning with the local derby at neighbours Millbrook (11am).
TORPOINT ATHLETIC: Ryan Rickard, Sam Rutter (James Forrest 68), Darren Hicks, Owen Haslam, Sam Hillson, Elliott Crawford, James Rowe, Ryan Simmons, Josh Pope (CJ Pritchard 68), Ryan Richards, Isaac McCue (Jini Taylor 88).
Torpoint Athletic man of the match: James Rowe.