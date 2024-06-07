THE draw for the opening rounds of the 2024/25 SWPL Walter C Parson League Cup has taken place with 34 clubs involved.
Two first round ties will be played in September before the first round on Saturday, October 12.
Back-to-back champions Okehampton Argyle start their quest for a hat-trick when they go to Callington Town, while last year’s finalists Elburton Villa welcome SWPL Premier East rivals Sidmouth Town.
Liskeard Athletic, runners-up in SWPL Premier West last season have a home tie with Bude Town, while their neighbours Dobwalls welcome Honiton Town from the East division.
Newquay, Wendron and Wadebridge made up the top five of the Premier West division last season.
Newquay make the long trip to Tiger Way to tackle Axminster Town, while Wendron also face Devon opposition when Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police make the long trip down. Wadebridge visit Cornish rivals Truro City Reserves.
St Dennis are also on their travels when they go to Crediton United, while St Piran League Premier Division West winners St Day will visit either Middlezoy Rovers or University of Exeter if they can win at Sticker in round one.
Millbrook were relegated from the Western League Premier Division and go to Newton Abbot Spurs, while nearby at Teignmouth, Bodmin Town provide the opposition.
Penzance make the lengthy trip into North Devon to face Torrington.
The second round draw is as follows: Axminster Town v Newquay; Callington Town v Okehampton Argyle; Camelford v Bishops Lydeard; Crediton United v St Dennis; Dobwalls v Honiton Town; Elburton Villa v Sidmouth Town; Holsworthy v Cullompton Rangers; Launceston v Bridport; Liskeard Athletic v Bude Town; Middlezoy Rovers/University of Exeter v Sticker/St Day; Newton Abbot Spurs v Millbrook; Teignmouth v Bodmin Town; Torridgeside v Bovey Tracey; Torrington v Penzance; Truro City Reserves v Wadebridge Town; Wendron United v Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police.