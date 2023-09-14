THERE might have only been four games last night in the South West Peninsula League Premier West, but there was plenty of drama.
At Priory Park, visitors Callington Town produced another sensational away performance to thrash Bodmin Town 6-1 with youngster Finley Skews notching four.
Skews put Cally ahead inside two minutes before the hosts levelled just four minutes later.
Skews put the visitors ahead in first half injury-time before sub Kieran Prescott made it three just five minutes after the restart.
Andre Rodukov added the match-clinching fourth on 83 minutes before Skews added two more in added time.
Last year’s runners-up Wendron United produced a statement win as they were 3-2 victors at Newquay.
The Dron headed to Mount Wise with 12 points from a possible 12 and scored midway through the first half before doubling their lead on 67 minutes moments after Coen Briggs was denied by a brilliant Ethan Fearn save.
The visitors went 3-0 up ten minutes from the end, and although Newquay produced a stirring finale including a goal from Jay Davie and a free-kick that appeared to go straight in, Wendron held on.
Wendron’s scorers were Ryan Reeve, Reece Carroll and Charlie Young.
They sit 12 points behind leaders St Austell who produced an epic comeback to beat promotion-hopefuls Wadebridge Town 3-2 at Bodieve Park.
Although the opening 45 was bereft of chances, the hosts went in front within 60 seconds of the restart through striker Matt Lloyd.
He then doubled the lead on 66 minutes before the prolific Adam Carter got the Lillywhites back into it 20 minutes from time.
Carter grabbed his second on 79 minutes before Matt Searle got the decisive third on 85 minutes.
St Austell now have 27 points from a possible 30.
The other clash at Burngullow Park between bottom five sides Sticker and Truro City Reserves ended in a 1-1 draw.