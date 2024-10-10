SWPL PREMIER WEST (WEDNESDAY)
STICKER produced an incredible performance to win 1-0 at a Truro City Reserves outfit containing several first team players on Wednesday night.
The villagers, who have made a slow start to the season following a big summer overhaul, would have feared the worst when City named the likes of Tylor Love-Holmes, Andrew Neal, Tavonga Kuleya, Dom Johnson-Fisher and Pharrell Johnson in their starting line-up at Langarth, but a superbly resilient performance ensured the three points headed back up the A390.
The winning goal came half an hour in when left-back Jake Chafer saw his 20-yard free-kick beat Morgan Jones.
Sticker had a glorious chance to double the lead on 40 minutes, but Haiden Chapman, scorer of a hat-trick against Millbrook in the Cornwall Senior Cup recently, hit the post with the goal at his mercy.
Truro piled on some pressure in the second half, and saw Neal denied by Ethan Elwell, but Sticker held on.
Title hopefuls Liskeard Athletic’s title bid took another blow as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Wadebridge Town at Bodieve Park.
The Blues, who have seen Max Gilbert and Curtis Damerell join the club full-time from St Austell, the former having been dual-registered since leaving over the summer, were named both in the line-up alongside goalkeeper Cory Harvey.
Key midfielders Jarrad Woods and Matt Andrew were on a very strong bench.
Liskeard took the lead ten minutes in when Damerell beat Rob Rosevear, but the Bridgers responded to lead through Matt Lloyd’s free-kick and Billy Hopcroft in the space of 60 seconds, the first of which came on 17 minutes.
Liskeard dominated after half-time and got a second half leveller through Woods, but the points were shared.
Dobwalls’ clash at Holsworthy was controversially abandoned at the break by referee Mark Dobrijevic with the Dingos 1-0 up through Kai Burrell.