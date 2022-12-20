Plymouth Gladiators have named their sixth signing for 2023 by bringing in Paul Starke.
It is a return to Plymouth for the 32-year-old Starke, who rode for the Plymouth Devils between 2008 and 2010.
The much-travelled Starke started last season with Newcastle Diamonds in the Championship until they shut down, before switching to Oxford Cheetahs. He also rode for Ipswich Wirches in the Premiership.
Starke joins Kyle Howarth, Richie Worrall, Ben Barker, Dan Gilkes and Ben Trigger in the Gladiators' 2023 line-up.