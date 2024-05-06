St Piran League Division Three and Four East round-up – Saturday, May 4
DIVISION THREE EAST
WITH Bude Town Reserves having won the title and Grampound guaranteed to finish last, the main focus is to see who will finish as runners-up.
However the two in contention, Gerrans and St Mawes United and Lanreath met in the semi-final of the Percy Stephens Cup with Gerrans producing a surprise 1-0 win.
Of the league games that were played Bodmin Dragon won a seven-goal thriller at Week St Mary, while Lostwithiel eased past North Petherwin Reserves 2-0.
A double-header between Grampound and Liskeard Athletic Thirds went the way of Liskeard on both occasions (2-1 and 5-0). Gunnislake Reserves also hit five in a 5-1 victory over their Looe Town counterparts.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
CHAMPIONS Tregony need to avoid in their final game to go the league season unbeaten after a 2-1 win at runners-up Biscovey.
Elsewhere in the division, Lifton Reserves got a first win in a while as they defeated Gerrans and St Mawes Reserves 2-1.
St Teath Reserves rounded off their first season in fine style as they eased past Indian Queens 5-2.