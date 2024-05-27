Cornwall Cricket League round-up – Saturday, May 25
DIVISION FOUR EAST
ST NEOT are five points behind early leaders St Blazey Seconds after a routine nine-wicket victory at St Minver Seconds on Saturday.
The visitors dismissed St Minver for just 103.
David Eldridge (3-32 off ten) did the early damage before Toby Haley (4-27) and Alex Eldridge (2-8 off six) took care of the rest.
Jack Kent (54no) and Toby Haley (33no) got the job done in 14.1 overs.
Menheniot-Looe Seconds were beaten by St Blazey at Fourgates.
Marc Wright made an unbeaten 60 and Matt Perrett (38) and Tom Harris (35) helped them make 169-3 which the visitors knocked off with five overs to spare, Liam Reynolds making 58.
Jamie Taylor made a rapid 92 as Lanhydrock Seconds eased past their Launceston counterparts by 58 runs.
They made 210-7 on home soil before holding Launceston to 158-8, Brian Barnicoat with 3-35 from his ten overs.
Duloe were in a good position to win at Newquay Thirds as they required just 50 with six wickets in-hand.
Matt Julian took 4-42 in the first innings as Newquay were dismissed for 148 before Aaron Conway (18no) and Simon Massey (23no) were set.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
JUST two Cornish Times clubs are in the division in Gunnislake and Saltash St Stephens and both lost on Saturday.
Gunni were beaten by five wickets by visiting Bude (report, see page…), while Saltash were beaten by 141 runs by visiting Wadebridge Thirds having been set 223 to win.
DIVISION SIX EAST
ST NEOT Seconds won their top of the table clash with visiting Tintagel by 49 runs.
Mark Pearce made 55 in their 222-8 before restricting Tintagel to just 173-5.
Elsewhere, Michael Clements smashed an unbeaten 61 as Luckett beat St Stephen Thirds by nine wickets while Tideford were six-wicket winners at home to Newquay Fourths.
There were abandonments in the games between Launceston Thirds and Boconnoc Seconds and Menheniot-Looe Thirds and their Lanhydrock counterparts.