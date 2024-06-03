Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East latest round-up
DUNCAN Nobes stroked 100 not out as Saltash St Stephens Seconds eventually eased to a 39-run victory at their St Stephen counterparts in Division Five East.
He and opener Simon Yeo (78) cashed in in their total of 206-3.
The hosts made a good fist of the run-chase but man of the match Yeo took 4-15 late on after Andy Dore claimed 4-46.
Gunnislake enjoyed two victories over the weekend (report, see page 44).
They eased past St Austell Fourths by eight wickets on Saturday before a ten-wicket hammering of St Stephen on Sunday.
Elsewhere in the division, Holsworthy Seconds won by 21 runs at their Bude counterparts having posted 194-8, while Wadebridge’s score of 216-3 was too good for Roche who replied with 164-8.
Leaders Gorran beat Bugle by 24 runs.
In the bottom tier, leaders St Neot Seconds won by six wickets at Newquay Fourths.
Newquay were held to 142-8 with Michael Drown taking 4-22 from ten overs before 42 not out apiece from Ted Dyer and Stephen Hayes got the job done.
Tideford Seconds were on the end of a brutal assault from Kevin Worth as he smashed 110 for Launceston Thirds.
Max Lillyman was Tideford’s best bowler with 4-27.
The reply never really got started as they were dismissed for 110 to lose by 84 runs, Thomas Mitchell top-scoring with 15.
Michael Caddy had a day to remember for Menheniot-Looe Thirds at Boconnoc Seconds.
He struck 84 not out and then took 4-29 in their victory by 86 runs after they posted 204-2.
Paul Juckett weighed in with 51.
Sunday’s game saw Luckett Seconds ease to a seven-wicket success at Lanhydrock Thirds.
Phil Elkins made 75 not out in Lanhydrock’s 161-9 despite Gareth Clements taking 5-33, but on loan James Cawsey’s 64 saw Luckett home.