Cornwall Cricket League Division Five and Six East round-up – Saturday, August 3
GUNNISLAKE are just six points behind second-placed Holsworthy Seconds in Division Five after a narrow two-wicket success at St Austell.
Four bowlers – Joe Organ (2-11), Dinesh Thirupuvanarajah (2-13), Lee Roberts (2-18) and Graeme Murray (2-25) all had a brace as the hosts were dismissed for just 89.
Gunni soon slipped to 33-4 before Kevin Beare (21) and James Boundy (31) added 44.
Four more wickets fell before the end as Toby Clarke took 3-7 from two overs, but they got over the line.
Holsworthy’s lead over third-placed Wadebridge Thirds is down to just a point after they were beaten by 18 runs by their Bude counterparts at Stanhope Park on Saturday.
Bude made a competitive 200-8 after being asked to bat, opener Michael Taylor top-scoring with 53
The home reply was built around skipper Lyndon Piper’s 76, but with the next best score being just 17 from Dan Marks, they came up short on 182-8.
Mike Taylor took 5-73 with his off-spin, but Petit’s superb 3-27 proved decisive.
Saltash St Stephens Seconds lost by nine wickets to their visiting St Stephen counterparts at Chapel Field.
Debutant Ben Lindsay struck 56 in Saltash’s 174 all out, but with the next best being just 19 from Mark Stevens, they failed to set a challenging score.
Shaun Hicks’ unbeaten 94 got the visitors over the line as he and the experienced Richard Budge (43) put on a century partnership.
Elsewhere in the division on Saturday there were wins for leaders Gorran at Bugle and Werrington Fourths over neighbours South Petherwin Seconds.
Sunday’s game saw Wadebridge Thirds ease to a 109-run success at their Roche counterparts having knocked up 249-7.
Luckett are now in pole position to win the Division Six East crown after an emphatic 275-run victory over Lanhydrock Thirds at Chapel Field.
The villagers racked up a massive 380-3 from their 40 overs.
Richard Seeley made 100 from 97 deliveries before retiring, but it was number three Mike Clements that provided the fireworks with a brutal display of hitting.
He hammered 12 fours and five sixes in his 45-ball stay before he was eventually caught for 107.
Stephen Brown then went even crazier as he walloped 66 from just 19 deliveries.
The chase saw Martin Budge take 4-20, while Alastair Skeet’s 3-0 from just four deliveries rounded things off.
Tintagel Seconds are now four points ahead of their St Neot counterparts who lost again.
While St Neot were going down to a seven-wicket defeat to Newquay Fourths, Tintagel’s match at St Stephen Thirds lasted less than 18 overs.
The home club were rolled out for just 30 before Tintagel won by nine wickets.
St Neot were bowled out for just 129 with only Malcolm Copplestone (27) and Dudley Rowe passing 20.
Newquay ground out the chase with Stephen Rowe taking 2-27, but they crossed the line with five balls to spare.
Tideford Seconds who bounced back from being bowled out for just 27 the week before at Newquay by seeing off Launceston Thirds by eight runs.
Tideford made a competitive 220-9, a fine effort from 126-8 as Max Lillyman made 64 in a partnership of 94 with Josh Hall (25no).
Dieter Hearle (2-24), Lee Whittaker (2-22) and Rory Jarvis (2-16) all took early wickets, but Launceston fought back to get to within eight before Whittaker got the final wicket with three balls remaining.
Menheniot-Looe Thirds thrashed Boconnoc Seconds by nine wickets.
Paul Juckett took 5-31 as the visitors were all out for just 81 despite Paul Crocker’s 29.
Tim Hyslop (21) and Michael Conbeer (28no) got most of the target.