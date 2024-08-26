Cornwall Cricket League Division Two East latest round-up
LANHYDROCK and Menheniot-Looe both suffered defeats on Saturday in their quest to avoid relegation.
Lanhydrock headed up to title hopefuls Werrington and were able to welcome back skipper Ben Attfield and opening batsman Simon Benney.
However their batting order failed to fire as they were dismissed for just 155.
Opening bowlers Nick Oldaker (2-12) and Ian Searle (2-30) set the tone, and although there was late order resistance from Christian James (34) and Si-Am Juntakereket (42), Tyler May (3-26) and Jason Seldon (2-24) shared five wickets.
Werrington found themselves in early bother against James (2-21), but after Simon Bishop (36) and Zander Zambuni (27) settled things down, useful contributions from Dan Warring (16) and Rob Dymond (15), Darren Webber (18no) and Seldon (13no) got them home.
Jamie Eldridge took 2-27 from seven tidy overs.
An understrength Menheniot-Looe made the long trip up to Bude and came unstuck by nine wickets.
Pete Nance’s 52 and Aussie Lachie Osborne’s 66 set the platform as they reached 135 before losing their second wicket, but the late order push wasn’t forthcoming as they slowed to 195-8 as James Sharman took 4-4 from two overs at the end.
Robert Cowley dismissed the dangerous Sharman early, but Wayne Adams (65no) and skipper Warren Rumble (93no) ensured the visitors went home with just four points.
Callington Seconds’ home game with St Blazey was cancelled following rain in the lead up to the game.
Elsewhere in the division, St Austell Seconds closed in on the title after winning at Holsworthy and then seeing Monday’s clash with Ladock handed to them by the hosts who had to concede.
St Minver are up to third and ahead of Callington after thrashing Ladock by 156 runs on Saturday, while South Petherwin hammered Tintagel by 156 runs.