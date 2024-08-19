Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East latest round-up
LEADERS Luckett require a maximum of 23 points from their final five games to win the title after results went in their favour over the weekend.
While they had the afternoon off, all the sides around them lost including Roche Seconds’ defeat at Launceston and Grampound Road Seconds’ thrashing at Werrington Thirds.
Callington Thirds also lost on Sunday against Newquay Seconds after winning at third-placed St Austell Thirds on Saturday, but do have a ten-point lead in the race for second.
Cally headed down to St Austell, but ran into an inspired Craig Richards in the first innings as the right-hander made an unbeaten 115 in the Saints’ 247-9.
The next highest score was just 21, although 33 extras helped.
Leg-spinner Harvey Poad was the pick of the attack with 3-32 while seamers Oscar Crichton (2-36) and Chris Simpson (2-49) chipped in.
Cally were given a 58-run start by openers Tom Neville (25) and Toby Beresford-Power (34) before they slipped to 100-3 with both men out.
But Simpson whacked 74 before Ben Neville and Zak Newton-Jenkins showed the depth in the team with 30 and 37 not out respectively to get them over the line with three wickets and ten balls to spare.
Newquay were the visitors on Sunday, and they ran out winners by 20 runs.
Newquay were boosted by the inclusion of several players who don’t turn out often, but Cally restricted them to 179 all out.
Debutant Matt Maynard who plays for Lewdown took a couple of early wickets before spinners Harvey Poad (3-40) and Toby Beresford-Power (2-29) tucked in towards the end.
Cally lost key man Chris Simpson for a golden duck, and although Beresford-Power hung around for 45, wickets tumbled at the other end.
At 98-7 it seemed the game was up, but second team wicket-keeper James Moon found support from Spencer Whatley (19) in a stand of 52.
But once Moon departed for 38, the end came pretty quickly.
Tideford still have it all to do despite a convincing 86-run success at neighbours Liskeard.
The visitors were cruising along at 82-1 with Jared Connop (35) and Anton Luiten (15) set.
But Liskeard, who were without JJ Webber, Andrew Cobb and Danny Carroll, battled back as Tideford slipped to 138-8 with Ben Powell (4-42) and John Scott (3-29) sharing seven wickets.
But as often has been the case in recent weeks, wicket-keeper Mike Parkinson dug in for a valuable 28 not out as he put on 25 with Chris Anderson (13) and 30 with last man David Lockett (9).
Liskeard needed a hero but it was Tideford’s bowlers that proved too good as the game was all over inside 32.4 overs.
Cornwall Over 50s bowler David Lockett took 3-24 including the first three with just 13 on the board, and things didn’t get much better as they slipped to 34-6 with Nasrullah Mandozai (3-20) taking two.
Andrew Ware (25) and Brijesh Desai (19) hung around as 37 extras were hurled down, but the end came at 107 with Glyn Triscott (2-2) mopping up the tail.
Boconnoc picked up a key 20 points in their quest to get out of trouble as they won at out of form Saltash St Stephens.
Jamie Coates top-scored with 64 in their 201-9 as he found support from John Niblett (36) and Gary Spencer (32).
On a wet track that was likely to prove a tough ask and so it proved.
Digby Taylor led the way with 3-27, and there were braces for Rhys Morgans (2-19) and Lee Penrose (2-12) as the home side mustered just 113.