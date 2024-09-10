Cornwall Cricket League Division Four East – Saturday, September 7
ST NEOT picked up the 18 points required to win the Division Four East crown on Saturday as they eased past second bottom Launceston Seconds by nine wickets at Wenmouth.
Andrew Tamblyn’s side started the season as favourites following relegation last summer and despite an almighty push from surprise package St Blazey Seconds, did enough.
However with the league restructure as it is, they don’t actually go up as such as they will be placed in the new Division Four for next season where they will compete against four sides coming down from the current Division Three East and the top six of the current Division Four East.
Saturday’s action saw them dismiss Launceston for just 92 as they beat the rain, before going on to win by nine wickets.
They now take on former County Division One outfit Rosudgeon in the Division Four county final at St Minver on Saturday (1pm).
St Blazey picked up 20 points to ensure St Neot could ill-afford any mistakes as they were victorious at St Minver Seconds by 21 runs.
They made 215-6 before the hosts were 195 all out with more than seven overs remaining.
Of the rest of the Cornish Times clubs, Lanhydrock will also be in Division Four again next summer.
They rounded off their campaign with a five-wicket success at Pencarrow.
David Harland took 4-27 from his ten overs, and there were braces for Jasper Heaver (2-21) and Nathanael James (2-8).
For the hosts, who are likely to be in the new Division Five next term having finished eighth, Greg Derry struck a boundary-filled 31, while number ten Alastair McPhee made 21.
The reply saw Mark Trudgeon and Ryan Butler make 21 apiece before James (17no) and Fred Brown (15no) finished the job. Phil Williams took 3-26.