By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS ‘THE FOSSILS’
The Fossils made their way up onto Dartmoor on Tuesday, September 24 to play the return leg of their match with Tavistock.
History tells us that this is usually a difficult match as so many times with the home leg won by a distance, Tavi returns the complement with interest.
Upon arrival the rain continued to lash down, but after a delay the first pairing headed out at 1.30pm.
At the new allotted hour, the first group out assembled on the first tee, well and truly drenched, visibility poor and neither rain or wind showing any signs of abating, and away they went.
It must be added that there was some reluctance within the following groups to rush out onto the tee, but follow in their leaders’ footsteps they did.
The greens were flooded and the green staff did sterling work with their squeegees to keep them open and allow putting, and until the rain did start clearing up, using a putter was a bit of a liability. The last groups out were spared the full onslaught of the weather or its full effect on the course. After consultations it was decided to play the match over just 12 holes as the highest six greens were not able to be played, although by this time the sun had made an appearance and by the end of the round it had become a really pleasant day.
With all of the distractions of the weather, flooded greens etc how well did the golf go?
Always played in a good spirit, the ‘usual’ script was not followed as St Mellion (or perhaps the conditions) had stunted Tavistock’s usual dominance and the Fossils were winning a number of the individual contests.
Arriving at the course with a 6-2 lead, this year the usual tale of home victories did not materialise but more the tale was of the visitors’ victories.
After the first three rubbers went the way of the visitors, Tavi made a partial recovery but then St Mellion were in cruise control with another two victories which made the last two home victories feel like consolation. Nearest the Pin went to St Mellion’s Melvyn Carter and for Tavistock, Rob Score, both playing in the same individual match.
Results (St Mellion pairing first): Rob Parsonage and Martin Sanders beat Jim McGregor and John Harding 4&3; Andy Thomas and Guy Pennington beat Paul Congo and Thewlis 3&1; Ian Edwards and Keith Field beat Kim Noakes and Chris Laight 1-up; Stan Serwata and Simon Waddington lost 1-down to Graham Horton and Trevor Smith; Colin Marshall and Brian Pound beat Paul Mace and Mike Anthony 4&2; Mike Page and Melvyn Carter beat Rob Score and Ken Doig 1-up; John Raphael and James Simpson lost 2-down to Paul Wood and John Hopkins; Pete Mehigan and Allan Evans lost 2-down to Ken Kendall and Nigel Piddock.
Thursday, September 26 sawmuch improved weather but with a soft course and yet the greens were superb.
The Hi-Lo Trophy competition was delayed and a yellow tee qualifier substituted, but with a reduced field thanks to an inaccurate forecast, at least for St Mellion.
Steady scoring across the three sections but no eye watering totals, but Terence Higgins came home with the best of the day 38 points whilst there were three players on 36 and no less than five on 35. Seven players recorded a two on their card.
Results: Gold: Richard Was – 36; David Furse – 36; Brian Pound – 35; Silver: Keith Field – 36; Mike Nancekivell – 35; Lawrence Drew – 34; Bronze: Terence Higgins – 38; Brian Shaughnessy – 33; Derek Baldwin – 31.