The greens were flooded and the green staff did sterling work with their squeegees to keep them open and allow putting, and until the rain did start clearing up, using a putter was a bit of a liability. The last groups out were spared the full onslaught of the weather or its full effect on the course. After consultations it was decided to play the match over just 12 holes as the highest six greens were not able to be played, although by this time the sun had made an appearance and by the end of the round it had become a really pleasant day.