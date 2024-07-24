ST AUSTELL RFC have announced that lock Mark Vian and centre Ben Plummer have been appointed as co-captains of the first team ahead of the 2024/25 Regional One South West campaign.
A club spokesperson said: “Mark and Ben have consistently demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and leadership both on and off the field. Their commitment to the team and passion for the sport make them the perfect duo to lead us through the upcoming season.
“Mark Vian brings a wealth of experience and strategic insight, consistently inspiring his teammates with his unwavering determination and tactical prowess. His leadership will undoubtedly continue to be a cornerstone of our success.
“Ben Plummer is renowned for his understanding of the game and commitment to his teammates and the club. His ability to rally the team and maintain high morale, even in the face of challenges, is invaluable. We are confident that his dynamic approach will drive us to new heights.
“Together, Mark and Ben embody the core values of St Austell RFC – teamwork, perseverance, and excellence. We are excited to see them steer the team to continued success and inspire the next generation of players.”
Reflecting on the news, head coach Matt Shepherd said: “Mark and Ben have shown exceptional leadership qualities both on and off the pitch. Their dedication to the team is unparalleled, and I am confident that their combined leadership will bring out the best in every player.
“Their ability to communicate effectively and inspire their teammates is exactly what we need to take our game to the next level. I’m excited to work with them as co-captains and look forward to a successful season under their guidance.”
The Saints have also confirmed the appointment of Anush Rana (MSc, BSc (Hons), MCSP, HCPC) as the club’s new physiotherapist.