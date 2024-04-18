By Paul Hayes
ST AUSTELL RFC make the 300-mile trek to Hertfordshire to take on Tring RFC in the Papa Johns Community Cup tomorrow (3pm).
Both sides lost their opening fixture so will be keen to keep their semi-final hopes alive with a win in the second round of pool matches in the Regional One Plate Pool Four competition.
Squad selection for the already injury-ravaged Saints has been made even harder with a raft of late withdrawals and unavailability.
However it has provided a great opportunity for a youthful Saints side to gain more experience against Level Five opposition.
Archie Bees continues at fly-half after an impressive performance last week, while on the wing there is a first team debut for Colt Arthur Fletcher.
The bench is a mixture of youth and experience, with debuts for George Oakley, Tom Spry and another Colt Henry Blackshire, alongside the evergreen Tate Richardson who has played in each of the last four decades for the Saints.
ST AUSTELL: Chris Ashwin, Dan Tyrrell, Jamie Stanlake, Ben Plummer, Arthur Fletcher, Archie Bees, CJ Boyce; Scott Pearce, Miles Davey, Matt Boothby, Antony Knight, Joe Maunder, Pete Harris, Hector Bright, Kayden Michael. Replacements: George Oakley, Tom Spry, Tate Richardson, Henry Blackshire.