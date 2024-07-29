Western League Premier Division round-up – Saturday, July 27
NEW boys AFC St Austell’s first ever game at Western League level ended in defeat as much-fancied Street left Poltair Park with a 2-1 success.
Such was the interest in the game, 271 supporters packed into the ground with all three goals coming in the first half.
St Austell boss Chris Knight handed debuts to centre-half Jordan Bentley, midfielder Callum Watson and striker Curtis Damerell, although fellow new arrivals Teigan Rosenquest and Max Gilbert weren’t involved, the latter banned.
After an even start, Street took the lead 19 minutes in as Harry Foster’s drive from the edge of the box beat Andy Collings and nestled inside the far post.
And the Greens’ lead was doubled seven minutes as fine build-up play from Shay Corrick was finished off by Joel Jackson.
Chris Knight’s St Austell kept battling away and were back in the game on 34 minutes as left-back Martyn Duff applied the finishing touch past Liam Kingston.
But try as they might in the hot and sunny conditions, Street saw the game out for an opening day success.
Things couldn’t have gone any worse for St Blazey as their long trip up to promoted Brislington ended in an embarrassing 8-0 defeat.
While they had several players missing, it was no excuse to find themselves 5-0 down at the break.
They tightened things up somewhat after the break, but the Bristol-based hosts still found another three.
Blazey will hope to bounce back on Wednesday night when they welcome Cornish rivals Saltash United.
The Ashes started their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Brixham at Kimberley Stadium.
Saltash were without new striker Rikki Shepherd, but gave a debut to midfielder Tom Payne following his move from Helston over the summer as well as defender Elliott Crawford who has made the short trip over from neighbours Torpoint Athletic.
The opening exchanges were understandably error-strewn as both sides looked to get into their rhythm, although home keeper Jordan Duffey had to be alert to deny the ever-dangerous Aaron Wellington.
Both teams continued to cancel each other for much of the contest with chances at a premium.
New signing Deacon Thomson from neighbours Saltash Borough was introduced, and he was soon on the end of a strong tackle that saw home boss MacKenzie Brown booked for his protests as a Brixham player avoided a yellow card.
The Fishermen went in front on 83 minutes. A long throw in wasn’t cleared, and it fell to sub Tom Mortimore who beat Duffey.
But just as it looked like it might be a frustrating afternoon for the hosts, they equalised within two minutes as midfielder Aaron Goulty beat Josh Nicol.
And although neither side could quite serve up a winner, both teams would have been relatively happy to get off the mark.
Nearby at Torpoint, the hosts earned an ultimately comfortable victory over Oldland Abbotonians at The Mill.
The Point, who gave debut to several new players, started brightly with right-back Harvey Mullis having an effort cleared off the line, before another new player, striker Luke Cloke had an effort tipped around the post by Ashton Trott.
Debutant goalkeeper Lloyd Marshall had to collect a chip before the break, but he, Cloke and the rest of the team were celebrating shortly after the hour as a corner in was headed home by Cloke.
Chances continued with Mullis and Callum McGhee both going close, but the points were wrapped up in the sixth minute of injury-time when striker Theo Ramsey, recruited over the summer from Newton Abbot Spurs, fired in a shot from 18 yards.