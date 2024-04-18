SWPL Premier West title-chasers St Austell and Liskeard Athletic both got the job done last night as they close in on the finishing line.
St Austell, who have the championship in their hands following Liskeard picking up just a point from their double-header with Newquay last week, headed up the A390 to Dobwalls, who themselves are enjoying another fine season.
And despite the difficult conditions at Lantoom Park, it was the Lillywhites were the better side for much of the 90 minutes and led at the break through Matt Searle.
The Dingos had their moments, but the lead was doubled on 84 minutes through prolific striker Adam Carter.
Sub Tom Guest’s solo run and finish wrapped up the three points as they remain four points clear having played a game more.
Liskeard Athletic eased past bottom side St Dennis 7-1 on their own Lux Park ground after the hosts had to give up home advantage following the postponement at Boscawen Park 24 hours earlier.
The Blues led 2-0 by the half-hour thanks to goals for strikers Charlie Young and Dan Jennings, which was added to by skipper Max Gilbert’s free-kick from outside the box.
The goals kept coming after the break with Jennings, Harry Bell, debutant Jacob Broadwater and Ben Collins rounding off the home scoring.
Danny Zallick did grab a late consolation for St Dennis who now start a run of seven games in a fortnight, six of which are at home, including Saturday’s visit from Mullion.
Remaining games: St Austell: Monday, April 22 (7.45pm): Holsworthy (H); Wednesday, April 24 (7.30pm): St Dennis (A); Saturday, April 27 (3pm): Truro City Reserves (A).
Liskeard Athletic: Friday, April 19 (7.30pm): Callington Town (A); Monday, April 22 (7.45pm): Wendron United (H); Wednesday, April 24 (7.30pm): Holsworthy (A); Saturday, April 27 (3pm): Mullion (H).