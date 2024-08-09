SOMERSET seamer, Sonny Baker will join Hampshire CCC when his current contract expires at the end of the summer.
The 21-year-old, who hails from Torquay and was educated at King’s College, grew up playing through the Devon youth system, and first played for Somerset Second XI in 2019. He joined the Somerset Academy the following autumn.
The England Under 19 international, who played National Counties cricket for Devon, made his full Somerset debut in the One-Day Cup against Derbyshire in 2021 and went onto play for the club on 12 occasions.
Regarding his departure, Sonny said: “Somerset is the club that I grew up wanting to play for so it will be emotional to leave. This isn’t a decision that I’ve taken lightly, and Somerset will always have a place in my heart.
“During my time with the club, both on the Pathway and now as a professional, I’ve had support, especially from Andrew Griffiths, which is something I’ll always be grateful for.
“I would like to have delivered more for the fans here who are always so supportive. I’ve always given 100% to the badge and will look forward to returning to the CACG in the coming seasons, where hopefully that support can continue. It’s been great to play alongside the Somerset boys and I’ll miss spending time around such a great group. The supporters have always been fantastic to me, and I’ve got memories at Somerset that I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.
“Moving to Hampshire is an exciting challenge and hopefully it will be a good move for me.”
Somerset Director of Cricket, Andy Hurry added: “It has been a pleasure to work with Sonny over the last few years and to see him make his way into the professional arena via the Somerset Pathway.
“Sonny has shown some tremendous tenacity over the last couple of seasons, and he has worked incredibly diligently to be in contention for First XI opportunities. Having made him an improved offer to extend his time with the club, we are of course very disappointed he will be moving on. However, we wish him every success in the next phase of his career and thank him for everything that he has done for the club both on and off the field.”