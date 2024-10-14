Callington’s East Cornwall rivals Dobwalls and Millbrook are also out. Dobwalls had a rare off day at Lantoom Park as Honiton Town ran out 3-1 winners despite Dan Tate’s goal, while the Brook’s trip up the A38 to in-form Newton Abbot Spurs ended in a 3-1 reversal. The away scorer was Jack Smart early in the second half to make it all square.