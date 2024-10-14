JUST six Cornish sides remain in this year’s Walter C Parson SWPL League Cup following a dramatic second round of action on Saturday.
Sticker haven’t had the best of starts to the season, but the villagers backed up their fine league victory at a strengthened Truro City Reserves side in midweek by winning 1-0 in Somerset at Middlezoy Rovers.
The visitors were thrice denied by the home keeper in normal time, but got the all-important winner through centre-half Harvey Hann in the first period of extra time.
Penzance are also through after a long away day as they eased to a 5-0 success in North Devon at Torrington.
The Magpies are enjoying a fine season under Mark Vercesi and goals from Lewis Caspall, Charlie Willis, Curtis Smith and Charlie Young gave them a 4-0 half-time lead.
Young added a second 15 minutes from time to send the Cornishmen home happy.
Wadebridge Town and Liskeard Athletic drew 2-2 in midweek, but both are through after winning all Cornish ties.
Wadebridge led 2-0 at the break against Truro City Reserves through Keiron Bishop and Billy Hopcroft, and although Alfie Flack pulled one back early in the second half, Jacob Smale killed off the contest.
Liskeard thrashed Bude Town 6-0 at Lux Park.
After a relatively even opening 20 minutes, the Blues led 4-0 at the break through Ben Collins, James Lorenza, Curtis Damerell and Josh McCabe.
Bude’s defence tightened up after the restart, but conceded twice more to Lorenz and Max Gilbert.
SWPL Premier West leaders Newquay enjoyed the biggest victory of the day as they won 9-1 at East strugglers Axminster Town.
Louis Price helped himself to five of the goals with Tom Shepherd and Callam Maconie helping themselves to a double each.
Bodmin Town’s second round clash with Teignmouth is set for Saturday, November 2 in South Devon (2pm).
The 10 other ties saw ten sides from across the Tamar make their way through, including Premier East leaders and back-to-back League Cup winners, Okehampton Argyle.
However the Simmons Park outfit needed a penalty shootout to see off a spirited Callington Town at the Ginsters Marshfield Parc.
A thrilling contest in the lovely autumn sun Oke take the lead on 20 minutes through Dan Koita before Kieran Prescott equalised six minutes before the break.
After a goalless second half it took just two minutes for a breakthrough as Harvey Barrett put the Cornishmen in front, but Josh Coles’ 104th minute strike sent it to penalties.
Oke held their nerve better, winning 4-1 including some fine saves from Jack Arthur.
Callington’s East Cornwall rivals Dobwalls and Millbrook are also out. Dobwalls had a rare off day at Lantoom Park as Honiton Town ran out 3-1 winners despite Dan Tate’s goal, while the Brook’s trip up the A38 to in-form Newton Abbot Spurs ended in a 3-1 reversal. The away scorer was Jack Smart early in the second half to make it all square.
One of the big shocks of the day was at Underlane as high-flying Wendron United were knocked out by Stoke Gabriel and Torbay Police.
The visitors took the lead just three minutes in and it was 2-0 on 53 minutes via Sam Bishop.
The Dron pulled one back 13 minutes from time, but that was as good as it got.
St Day had a day to forget at Crediton United as they lost 5-0 at Lords Meadow, Launceston were beaten 5-1 by visiting Bridport despite Andy Watkins’ equaliser and Camelford let slip a 2-1 lead against Bishops Lydeard at Trefrew Park to lose 3-2.
Mark Gusterson and Charlie Hambly were the Camels’ scorers.