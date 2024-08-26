Saltash United’s star striker Rikki Shepherd faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of his knee injury.
Shepherd, who signed for the Ashes from Helston Athletic in the summer, missed the start of the Western League season with the injury which didn’t appear to be long term.
He made his first appearance as a second half substitute in the 3-1 home defeat by Brislington last week and came through unscathed.
But he was not in the squad for Saturday’s FA Vase defeat at St Blazey and Ashes manager Macca Brown revealed: “Rikki is awaiting a scan to determine how serious it is.
“There was no setback from his outing last week, just a trip to a different physio this week suggested that it could be a serious one.
“So he’s got a scan booked in the next 10 days or so.”
Shepherd scored 24 goals in 40 appearances last season to help Helston to the Western League Premier Division title and promotion.
Along with midfield man Tom Payne, he decided to leave Matt Cusack’s team to join Saltash. Both players have played for Macca Brown before, during a successful period with Millbrook in the South West Peninsula League.
The Ashes, who were at home to Ilfracombe Town last night, travel to Buckland Athletic on Saturday as they attempt to move away from the lower reaches of the Premier Division.
The other Cornish sides in the division – St Austell, St Blazey and Torpoint Athletic are all in action this week.
Torpoint were due to host Ivybridge Town last night, while St Austell were at Buckland and St Blazey visited Brixham.
St Austell and St Blazey are both on home soil on Saturday as they welcome Portishead Town and Welton Rovers respectively, while Torpoint have a tough task as they go to high-flying Street.