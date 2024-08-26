ST PIRAN LEAGUE ROUND-UP (SATURDAY)
PREMIER DIVISION EAST
LEAGUE leaders Saltash Borough continued their fine start to the season with a 6-1 thrashing of Launceston Reserves.
Although Josh Chidley got the Clarets goal, the hosts saw five different scorers including Cameron Dymond’s double.
Callington Town Reserves lost their unbeaten record as they lost 2-1 at Torpoint, while North Petherwin made it seven points from a possible nine with a 5-1 derby victory at Altarnun.
The Badgers scored through Tom Hancock, Owen Pennington, Sonny Smith (2) and Jack Digby after they fell behind to Josh Kingdon’s early strike.
Callington beat Launceston 4-3 in the week despite Jacob Hobson’s double as Elliot Haxell grabbed a last gasp winner for the hosts.
The game of the day on Saturday was at Polperro as St Austell Reserves won a nine-goal thriller 5-4 after being 3-1 down at half-time.
DIVISION ONE EAST
KILKHAMPTON showed their ruthless side as they hammered Liskeard Athletic Reserves side 12-0 at Lamb Park.
Kilk had beaten Wadebridge Town Reserves 6-0 the previous Saturday, but doubled that tally with a clinical display of finishing.
Ryan Thomas and Adam Sleeman netted hat-tricks while there further goals from Ben Thomas, Shaun Thomas and Jay Needham (2).
With Nanpean Rovers against St Minver being postponed, the other match saw two promoted sides battle it out as St Teath welcomed Lifton.
But it was the home side that emerged 3-0 winners with the goals coming in the second half through Cameron Barrett, Danny Sprake and Alex Young.
DIVISION TWO EAST
JUST one match was scheduled in the third tier, a local derby between Bodmin Town Reserves and Lanreath at Priory Park.
But it was the promoted side that headed home with all three points after a 3-1 victory.
They led 1-0 after Connor Bone’s 11th minute opener which was doubled on the hour by Owen Jackson.
Town pulled one back ten minutes later through Sam Harris, but the points were sealed five minutes from time through Levan Easley.
DIVISION THREE EAST
TREGONY continue to show their intentions of a second successive league title after a 2-1 success at Lostwithiel.
They led 1-0 at the break through Charlie Prynn before Ollie Swiggs’ second settled the game.
Joshua Cook grabbed the home goal on 71 minutes.
Week St Mary bounced back from their home defeat by Tregony to edge past St Minver Reserves 5-3 in a thriller at Sanders Field.
They scored four in the first half with Dylan Morgan and Noah Reeve each netting twice, before Morgan grabbed his hat-trick 11 minutes into the second half.
Promoted Delabole United got their campaign started with a 2-2 draw at Indian Queens, their second of which came in the 88th minute through sub Riley Finch.
Charles Nolan grabbed the Slaters’ first in the 25th minute with Indian Queens replying through Sam Gilbert and Aaron Cloke.
Biscovey got their first points of the season at the third attempt with a 1-0 win over Liskeard Athletic Thirds.
The decisive moment came ten minutes before the break through Dean Dingle.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
ST NEOT got their first win since returning to Saturday football as they saw off Lostwithiel Reserves 3-1 at Callington Community College.
Liam Jones was the hero, notching a hat-trick with Jaiden-Riley Robinson pulling one back to make it 2-1 on 75 minutes.
Elsewhere, St Teath Reserves won 4-1 at St Blazey Thirds, reformed Pensilva Reserves won 7-4 at their Gerrans and St Mawes United counterparts, while Kilkhampton Reserves were beaten 5-0 at Grampound.
Launceston Development, who lost 6-2 in midweek despite goals from Harvey Vanstone and Alfie Freeman, had to concede their trip to Newquay Thirds.