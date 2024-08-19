WESTERN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION
Saltash United 1 Brislington 3
SALTASH United are still searching for their first league win after a lacklustre performance against leaders Brislington on Saturday.
The Ashes recovered from a 1-0 deficit in the 23rd minute to draw level before half-time through Kieran O’Melia.
But they then conceded in the 51st and 53rd minutes to throw away any momentum and despite late pressure, which saw a debut for Rikki Shepherd after injury, the damage had been done.
Manager Macca Brown said: “The game was lost in two minutes of madness in the second half.
“But in all honesty we never really got going, there was a flatness about us and I don’t really know why.
“We hit really high standards on Tuesday against Buckland, but I don’t think the team got themselves in the right frame of mind to go again four days later and hit the same levels, and that is really disappointing and it happens too often.”
He went on: “Their first goal was like a goal that you’d see in an unopposed pattern of play in training. There’s no pressure on the cross, and it’s a free header in the six yard box from a midfield runner.
“The moment you switch off in this league and neglect doing your jobs you get punished.
“We managed to nick an equaliser just before half-time and then there’s hope that you can regroup and energize the team for a better second half but we conceded two goals in a matter of minutes out of nowhere really which decided the game.”
SALTASH UNITED: Jordan Duffey, Jack Kelsey (Hayden Greening 57), Ethan Wright (Deacon Thomson 57), Tom Payne, Tyler Yendle, Elliott Crawford, Kieran O’Melia, Laurence Murray (Sam Cleary 70), Jake Curtis (Rikki Shepherd 57), Aaron Goulty, Joe Preece (Jack Jefford 57).