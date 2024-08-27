Saturday, August 24
ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE
Helston – Helston 200-8 (S Jenkin 61, L Alberts 27, S Osmont 21, B Taylor 20; F Bose 4-38, E Wright 2-40), Truro 174 (C Kent 33, D Phillips 27, C Gilbert 26; B Bury 4-21, S Osmont 4-31, R Tonkin 2-38). Helston (19) beat Truro (7) by 26 runs.
Penzance – Penzance 217 (B Seabrook 66, J Paull 56, J Ludlam 40; A Hodgson 5-30, M Taskis 2-28, D Barnard 2-35), Werrington 114 (S Hockin 18, M Gribble 18; G Lawrence 4-27, T Dinnis 3-33, D Blignaut 2-13). Penzance (19) beat Werrington (7) by 103 runs.
St Austell – St Austell 196-9 (C Cooke 54, M Bone 46, A Bone 42; C Johnson 3-23, E Whiteford 2-34, P Kent 2-42), Redruth 191 (D Udayanga 76, T Whiteford 33, T Stoddard 29; C Cooke 4-22, L Watson 2-27, G Bone 2-34). St Austell (18) beat Redruth (7) by five runs.
St Just – Camborne 119 (J Harvey 27, J Fontana 25; C Edirisinghe 4-29, E May 3-29), St Just 121-6 (C Edirisinghe 45, N Curnow 21; J MacDonald 3-43). St Just (19) beat Camborne (5) by four wickets.
Wadebridge – Wadebridge 113 (C McLachlan 34, C Wilson 22no; M Danyaal 5-34, L Lindsay 2-7, H Sawyers 2-22), Callington 114-3 (L Lindsay 56, M Shepherd 24no). Callington (20) beat Wadebridge (3) by seven wickets.
COUNTY DIVISION ONE
Beacon – Beacon 172 (Jordan Thomas 62, S James 20; T Riggall 3-39, M Lello 2-18, M Jacka 2-21), Hayle 93 (G Badcock 26no; B James 4-21; G Mankee 3-15). Beacon (18) beat Hayle (6) by 79 runs.
Camborne – Grampound Road 239-5 (A Lean 118, T Orpe 41, C Roberts 25), Camborne 82 (R Pascoe 23; R Karunarathna 3-15, D Neville 3-21, T Fox-Dean 2-7). Grampound Road (20) beat Camborne (3) by 157 runs.
Falmouth – Falmouth 297-6 (A Angove 160, H Ayres 31, P Burley 26no, H Roberts 24, I Hurtel-Hymans 24; T Eldridge 2-50), Penzance 110 (N Kitchen 30, J Nicholas 28, J Pentecost 23; C Stephens 3-17, A Noott 2-1, P Burley 2-2). Falmouth (20) beat Penzance (3) by 187 runs. Penzance deducted 2 points – no scorer.
Mullion – Newquay 157 (M Harding 58, T Rodda 22; M Turner 3-19, M Cockings 3-28), Mullion 140 (M Davies 52, M Blanks 31, J Wheatley 22; J Howarth 3-10, N Slack 3-22, R Burton 2-27). Newquay (18) beat Mullion (7) by 17 runs.
Paul – Roche 218 (J Williams 47, G Oakley 30, S Trudgeon 29, D Robotham 26, R Clark 26; K Bowden 4-64, M Fitchett 3-51, M Skewes 2-17), Paul 154 (R Williams 49, B Brooks 46; T Trudgeon 5-39, S Trudgeon 3-38). Roche (19) beat Paul (8) by 64 runs.
St Erme – St Erme 230 (C Edgcombe 77, S Townsend 47, J Evans 27, K Van Rooyen 24; R McLachlan 3-50, J Beare 2-21, S Gunner 2-49), Wadebridge 89 (J Beare 42no; K Van Rooyen 10-4-11-3, S Wilcock 3-22, S Tangye 2-3, T Smith 2-11). St Erme (19) beat Wadebridge (6) by 141 runs.
Monday: Paul – Hayle 222-9 (M Sweeney 87, B Homan 25, T Riggall 25, M Jacka 21; D Nicholls 4-50, B Brooks 2-33), Paul 173-9 (B Brooks 47, M Skewes 27no, K Collins 20, W Trenoweth 20; M Jacka 5-21, R Shenton 2-26). Hayle (18) beat Paul (7) by 49 runs.
Penzance – Penzance 168 (W Bartlett 72, E Trotman 33; J Symons 3-23, N Endean 3-52, R Pascoe 2-29), Camborne 172-7 (M Woolcock 40, J Burrell 31no, W Eva 23; N Kitchen 5-30). Camborne (19) beat Penzance (6) by three wickets.
DIVISION TWO EAST
Bude – Menheniot-Looe 194-8 (L Osborne 67, P Nance 52; J Sharman 4-2, B Hunter 3-36), Bude 195-1 (W Rumble 93no, W Adams 65no). Bude (19) beat Menheniot-Looe (4) by nine wickets.
Callington 2 v St Blazey. Match cancelled; six points each.
Holsworthy – Holsworthy 89 (J May 49; B Carter 3-7, James Carter 3-11, B Sleeman 2-13, Jack Carter 2-19), St Austell 90-5 (James Carter 39no, T Rosevear 27no; H Poggenpoel 2-11, J Greening 2-27). St Austell (19) beat Holsworthy (4) by five wickets.
St Minver – St Minver 293-5 (A Ash 87, A Edwards 50no, R Thompson 50no, J Centini 26, K Lockwood 24; J Foster 3-60), Ladock 137 (A Ridd 34, M Bray 29, S Newland 23; S Ridd 23; A Gill 4-37, D Jeffery 2-13, R Hawken 2-19). St Minver (20) beat Ladock (5) by 156 runs.
South Petherwin – South Petherwin 234-9 (R Watson 70, A Clements 37no, J Masters 25, B Martin 24; A Earle 3-53, R Reynolds 2-34), Tintagel 78 (T Parsons 18; A Creasey 5-29, J Masters 3-10, O Barnes 2-20). South Petherwin (20) beat Tintagel (5) by 156 runs in a match reduced to 40 overs.
Werrington – Lanhydrock 155 (S Juntakereket 42, C James 34; T May 3-26, N Oldaker 2-12, J Seldon 2-24, I Searle 2-30), Werrington 158-6 (S Bishop 36, Z Zambuni 27; C James 2-21, Jamie Eldridge 2-27). Werrington (20) beat Lanhydrock (6) by four wickets.
Monday: Ladock – St Austell (20) beat Ladock (-10). Ladock conceded.
DIVISION THREE EAST
Boconnoc – St Austell 197-5 (J Mallet 52no, A Bennetts 51, C Richards 51; G Spencer 2-42), Boconnoc 199-5 (G Spencer 66no, D Taylor 56, L Penrose 22no; A Fosten 3-41). Boconnoc (17) beat St Austell (6) by five wickets.
Grampound Road – Grampound Road 160 (T Gurney 68, A Tythcott 32; P West 4-20, D Cox 4-40, M Bloomfield 2-27), Launceston 161-2 (D Jenkin 53no, D Tilley 41no, extras 40, F Worth 27). Launceston (20) beat Grampound Road (5) by eight wickets.
Liskeard – Liskeard 142-7 (C Calfe 35, I Rajesh 28no; T Beresford-Power 2-19, S Whatley 2-20, H Poad 2-38), Callington 143-6 (extras 32, M Zubair 31, T Beresford-Power 30, T Neville 21; B Powell 2-24). Callington (18) beat Liskeard (6) by four wickets.
Newquay – Newquay 204 (A Rhodes 56, E Mosley 53, D Ogden 50, extras 30; M Cole 3-32, D Bolland 2-23, J Blackmore 2-35), Saltash St Stephens 208-5 (H Williams 100, J Blackmore 66; E Mosley 2-37). Saltash St Stephens (20) beat Newquay (7) by five wickets.
Roche – Roche 190-6 (A Trudgeon 84, T Rowe 41), Luckett 194-7 (A Hoskin 81, A Berry 41, D Pearce 26no; Martyn Trudgeon 2-38, A Green 2-40, P Trethewey 2-49). Luckett (18) beat Roche (7) by three wickets.
Tideford – Tideford 142 (G Triscott 61, N Mandozai 22; D Jenkin 3-21, E Walters 3-31), Werrington 146-3 (S Smeeth 63no, extras 41, M Chatfield 34; N Mandozai 2-37). Werrington (20) beat Tideford (4) by seven wickets.
Sunday: Luckett – Luckett 247 (A Hoskin 80, Ryan Brown 61, extras 30; H Kaaber 4-10, N Zamal 3-33), Newquay 249-7 (N Zamal 94, S Ali 42, I Khalid 39, R Bartley 27; A Berry 4-29, K Maynard 2-47). Newquay (20) beat Luckett (8) by three wickets. Luckett win the division.
Monday: Callington – Roche 191 (N Trudgeon 42, extras 36, A Trudgeon 32, C Burnett 20, G Oakley 20; T Beresford –Power 3-50), Callington 161 (S Whatley 34no, C Simpson 29; O Green 4-36, A Green 3-25, T Rowe 2-33). Roche (19) beat Callington (9) by 30 runs.
DIVISION FOUR EAST
Lanhydrock – Grampound Road 32 (H Brown 4-23, N James 3-0), Lanhydrock 34-1. Lanhydrock (20) beat Grampound Road (0) by nine wickets.
Launceston – Launceston 91 (M Thomas 47no; S Conway 7-25, D Conway 2-4), Duloe 92-3 (F Plant 46no, D Conway 27no; O Jones 3-17). Duloe (20) beat Launceston (3) by seven wickets.
Menheniot-Looe – Menheniot-Looe 245-2 (A Caddy 113, J Kidd 58, extras 43, S Adams 21no), Pencarrow 192-8 (S Clay 67, extras 44, D Cock 28, K Dalley 20; P Juckett 5-44). Menheniot-Looe (20) beat Pencarrow (5) by 53 runs.
Newquay – Newquay 85 (E Sefton 20; S Ham 6-22, T Moss 2-21), St Neot 87-1 (J Kent 37). St Neot (20) beat Newquay (2) by nine wickets.
St Blazey – Buckland Monachorum 76 (G Elkington 22; S Gilks 4-16, G Taylor 2-5, R Stephens 2-21), St Blazey 78-0 (D Fitzpatrick 40no, G Taylor 28no). St Blazey (20) beat Buckland Monachorum (1) by ten wickets.
St Stephen – St Stephen 219-7 (T Hooper 97no, O Martin 31, I Nicholls 27; S Hocking 3-47, M Gilbert 2-54), St Minver 142 (M Gilbert 68, N Kent 22; K Prophet 6-12, J Harvey 2-29). St Stephen (20) beat St Minver (6) by 77 runs.
Monday: Menheniot-Looe – Buckland Monachorum 139-9 (J Maunder 73, G Elkington 23; M Maiden 4-43, S Adams 3-32), Menheniot-Looe 136 (M Maiden 44no, extras 30, M Perrett 24; T Halloran 4-30, S Hoad 3-23). Buckland Monachorum (18) beat Menheniot-Looe (7) by three runs.
DIVISION FIVE EAST
Bugle – Bugle 226-8 (B Shepherd 43, M Hutchings 39, N Jones 34no, P Gribble 32, extras 32, N Couchman 21; N Sainsbury 2-23, M Ellis 2-59, Bude 166 (L Houghton 90; M Hutchings 5-29, S Couchman 3-42). Bugle (20) beat Bude (8) by 60 runs.
Gorran – Roche 37 (M Liddicoat 5-13, B Prynn 2-15), Gorran 38-3 (H Cutlan 2-6). Gorran (18) beat Roche (1) by seven wickets.
Saltash St Stephens – Saltash St Stephens 228-2 (M Blatherwick 98, B Lindsay 48no, S Rencher 30, D Nobes 29no), South Petherwin 116-8 (S Payne 30no, M Stenlake 23; B Lindsay 3-36, D Nobes 2-10, J Matthews 2-20). Saltash St Stephens (19) beat South Petherwin (3) by 112 runs.
St Austell – St Austell 208 (T Osborne 43, extras 36, M Bennetts 25, M Ellison 22, T Clarke 21; J Snell 2-37, L Chidley 2-49, A Lovejoy 2-50), Holsworthy 176-8 (A Lovejoy 54no, L Piper 42, R Piper 29; T Osborne 3-15, S Jarman 2-51). St Austell (19) beat Holsworthy (9) by 32 runs.
Pencarrow – Wadebridge 155-8 (R Centini 51, J Skinner 42, D Nadarajan 21; R Sargent 3-26, R Budge 3-42), St Stephen 134-9 (S Hicks 46; D Dunnett 3-23, A Tinker 2-22, D Nadarajan 2-23). Wadebridge (17) beat St Stephen (7) by 21 runs.
Werrington – Werrington 136 (D Inman 51, A Sachs 40; M Everett 3-17, G Murray 3-31, J Boundy 2-29), Gunnislake 140-6 (J Boundy 48, G Murray 41no; D Inman 3-48, P Jenkin 2-34). Gunnislake (20) beat Werrington (6) by four wickets.
Monday: Holsworthy – Bugle 126-8 (extras 38, G Kennett 29; L Chidley 4-29, R Bridgeman 2-18), Holsworthy 93 (L Piper 31; B Shepherd 3-18, S Couchman 3-27, G Kennett 2-11, N Couchman 2-33). Bugle (18) beat Holsworthy (6) by 33 runs.
St Austell – Gorran 218-3 (R Hastings 79, L Bunney 51no, L Constantine 45), St Austell 124-7 (H Johnson 38no, W Apted 24; M Liddicoat 3-22, B Prynn 2-9). Gorran (18) beat St Austell (4) by 94 runs.
DIVISION SIX EAST
Luckett – Newquay 165-8 (B Evans 53, N Ismail 48, M Jelbert 40; A Skeet 4-11, M Budden 2-38), Luckett 169-6 (G Clements 37no, M Townsend 36no, M Clements 29, M Budge 26; N Ismail 4-39). Luckett (19) beat Newquay (7) by four wickets.
Duloe – Menheniot-Looe (20) beat Launceston (0); Launceston conceded.
St Neot – Boconnoc 71 (P Crocker 24no; D Rowe 3-16, S Rowe 2-5, T Dyer 2-14, D Champion 2-23), St Neot 73-2 (M Copplestone 31no; R Baxter 2-15). St Neot (20) beat Boconnoc (2) by eight wickets.
St Stephen – Tideford 233 (L Medlin 3-26, I Mill 2-21, J Rogers 2-22), St Stephen 21 (D Hearle 5-9, G Lillyman 4-2). Tideford (20) beat St Stephen (5) by 212 runs.
Tintagel – Lanhydrock 151-9 (F Knowles 46; J Fry 3-32, K Hartland 3-39, D Lane 2-33), Tintagel 152-1 (J Parsons 64no, S Harrison 58no). Tintagel (19) beat Lanhydrock (3) by nine wickets.