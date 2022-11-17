Senior Cup draw throws up some exciting ties
The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the Cornwall Senior Cup - and it has thrown up some exciting ties.
Arguably the most eye-catching is Western League Premier Division side Millbrook at home to SWPL Premier West title chasers Liskeard Athletic.
Western League leaders Saltash United have an interesting home match with Wadebridge Town, who have been in good form in the SWPL and have made some good signings recently.
Penzance entertain fellow Premier West side Wendron United, while Godolphin Atlantic play host to one-league-higher Helston Athletic.
Ties will be played on Wednesday, January 11, all with 7.30pm kick-offs.
In the last eight of the Cornwall Intermediate Cup, Liskeard Athletic Reserves have been given a home tie against Illogan RBL.
St Dominick entertain Hayle, Praze-An-Beeble host Foxhole Stars, and Pendeen Rovers are at home to Redruth United.
The games will be played on Saturday, December 10, all kicking off at 2pm.
The draw has also been made for the quarter-finals of the Cornwall Rathbone Cup.
Saltash United Juniors Under-18 Rangers will play host to Helston Athletic Youth U18s, while Torpoint Athletic Youth will be away to St Agnes Youth.
Truro City U18s will be at home to Illogan RBL Juniors, while AFC St Austell Youth will entertain Bodmin Athletic U18s.
Fixtures will be played on Sunday, December 11, with a 2pm kick-offs.
