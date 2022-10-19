Senior Cup draw throws up exciting ties
Subscribe newsletter
Saltash United playing host to Mousehole is arguably the pick of the ties after the draw for the second round of the Cornwall Senior Cup was made.
Holders Falmouth Town will be at home to Wendron United – a repeat of last season’s final, where Andy Westgarth’s side narrowly edged out Wendron 1-0 at Poltair Park.
Two of the four other Western League sides still in the competition also have home ties in the last 16 stage.
Millbrook host Launceston and Helston will welcome St Blazey to Kellaway Parc.
There is a North Cornwall derby with Bodmin taking on neighbours Wadebridge at Priory Park, while Liskeard Athletic must travel to Newquay, where they played out a goalless draw in the league in September.
Full draw (Tues, Nov 8 unless stated): Helston v St Blazey, Falmouth v Wendron (Wed, Nov 9), Bodmin v Wadebridge, Newquay v Liskeard (Wed Nov 9), Mullion v Godolphin Atlantic, Millbrook v Launceston, Penzance v St Dennis, Saltash v Mousehole.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |