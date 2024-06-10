By Gareth Davies
THE 2024-25 Vanarama National League South campaign will begin for Truro City on Saturday, August 10.
John Askey’s side will find out who they will face on the opening day, along with their other 45 regular season fixtures, exactly one month earlier, on Wednesday, July 10.
The Tinners’ league campaign, excluding any play-off matches, will end on Saturday, April 26 while the curtain will come down on the National League division (Step One), nine days later on Monday, May 5.
Festive fixtures will be on Saturday, December 21, with Boxing Day games taking place as normal.
A full programme will be scheduled on New Year’s Day (Wednesday, January 1) with clubs able to switch to New Year’s Eve (Tuesday, December 31) if both sides reach an agreement to do so.
Historically, the Boxing Day fixture has been reversed on New Year’s Day, with sides playing each other home and away in the space of a week.
However, after all clubs were canvassed for their opinion on festive fixtures, it was agreed by the National League board that Boxing Day fixtures will be reversed on Good Friday and New Year’s Day (or Eve) reversed on Easter Monday.
Confirmation of key dates for season 2024/25: Fixtures released: Wednesday, July 10; Opening day: Saturday August 10; Vanarama National League North/South final day – Saturday, April 26; Vanarama National League (Step One) final day – Monday, May 5.
City have also announced their season ticket prices for their games at the brand-new Truro Sports Hub facility, which is situated at Langarth.
Prices range from £49 for under 12s to £229 for adults with concessions at £199 and under 18s at £89.
To book your tickets and find out all of the details and what everything entails, visit https://trurocity.co.uk