CALLINGTON Cricket Club have announced that leg-spinner Harry Sawyers has committed for the duration of their upcoming ECB Cornwall Premier League season.
Despite only playing half the games in all competitions in the last two summers, the former Tideford man has still been doing the business in taking 40 victims, while his last full season in 2021 saw him claim a superb 51 wickets at an average of just 13.04.
But now with a couple of off-field issues sorted, he is set to form part of a strong spin attack, as well as take his customary spot at number 11.