SALTASH United picked up a superb point last night in their quest for survival in the Western League Premier Division as they held top four hopefuls Barnstaple Town to a goalless draw at the Waterways Stadium.
Despite the pitch starting soft and cutting up badly towards the end, the Ashes restricted their North Devon visitors well.
And while Macca Brown’s young side couldn’t grab a winner for their efforts, a point against a side with different ambitions this year is not to be sniffed at.
The result sees United move five points clear of second bottom Welton Rovers, albeit having played a game more.
Barnstaple remain sixth in the table.
Saltash are due to be back in action next Tuesday night with a pivotal clash at Wellington who are two points behind.
Elsewhere in the division, leaders Helston Athletic conceded their first goal in over 500 minutes of football as they were held to a 2-2 draw by fellow promotion hopefuls Bridgwater United in Somerset.