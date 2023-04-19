SALTASH United's hopes of winning the Toolstation Western League Premier Division title remain alive after leaders Mousehole were held to a 2-2 draw at fourth-place Bridgwater United last night.
It means Mousehole are five points clear of Saltash, with one game remaining, at home to 15th-place Wellington on Saturday.
Saltash have a game away to 10th-position Ashton and Backwell United tomorrow night, before rounding off their campaign at home to seventh-spot Shepton Mallet on Saturday.
The Ashes need to win both of those games and hope Mousehole slip up against Wellington. If that match is a draw, it will come down to goal difference.
Mousehole are currently +58 and Saltash +54, so the bigger the margin the Ashes can beat Ashton and Backwell by, the better their chances are.
If they come second, Saltash are guaranteed a promotion play-off, which will be away from home.
Mousehole were trailing 2-0 at Bridgwater before snatching a dramatic draw with goals in the 88th and 93rd minutes.