Saltash sign up quality quartet

THE excitement is growing at Waterways Stadium ahead of the new season after Saltash United unveiled four more very impressive signings ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Striker Adam Carter and attacker Harrison Davis have arrived from newly-promoted Southern League Premier Division side Plymouth Parkway, central defender Callum O’Brien has returned from Torpoint Athletic, and former Callington Town midfielder Jake Miller has been signed from Tavistock.

They add to the arrival of another former Ashes forward, Mike Smith, which was announced last week.

The new quintet offsets the loss of attacking duo Reece Thomson to Mousehole and Thomas Cleveland to Liskeard Athletic (see story on this page).

O’Brien left Saltash midway through last season and won the SWPL Premier East title and the Walter C Parson League Cup with Torpoint, but the lure of a return to Saltash has proved too strong.

New Ashes joint manager Danny Lewis told the Cornish Times: “Shane (Krac, Danny’s co-manager) came and watched us a couple of times last season and we identified the need for a defender who is an out and out winner in the air, and we managed to accomplish that quite quickly by bringing back someone who has played for our team in the past, and Cob fits the bill.” The 35-year-old Carter holds the record for the all-time top goalscorer in the South West Peninsula League and has won the league’s Golden Boot award three times consecutively between 2011 and 2013.

Having also played for Bodmin Town and Bitton, he was most recently a part of the Parkway side who gained promotion to the Southern League Premier Division last season.

Davis, 22 was a product of the Torquay United academy before he was snapped up by Premier League side Southampton.

He spent time on loan at Tiverton Town before being signed by Truro City and was also a part of the Parkway side promoted at the end of last season.

Lewis commented: “We have probably been a little bit short attacking wise over the last year, and we have obviously lost Reece, and we wish him all the best, but even with Reece we were short and very much reliant on Sam Hughes.

“But now, with Carts, Jake, Mike and Harrison, it gives us a lot more options.

“The Western League is an unforgiving league and every game is tough, and in my opinion it is impossible to ask anybody to play every single game.

“I think it was only Charlie Elkington who came close to that last season, so it is really, really key to have options.

“All of them are quite unique and it is not as if we have got a set style now, it kind of allows us to mix it up and vary it.”

He added: “We are really pleased to get Harrison and it is another excellent addition.

“I’ve known Harrison as a person his whole life and I’ve watched his career develop from youth football all the way to the current date.

“He brings an athleticism and is a player that can play in a number of positions.

“We believe Harrison, Mike and Jake can provide that spark where, in matches at times over the last year that were tight, we just felt that we lacked that player that could change the game and unlock defences, and all three of them are an example of a player who can create something out of nothing.

“Carts is one of the best, if not the best, striker locally. He brings power and presence to our strong forward line and will be the perfect fit for our other strikers.

“He also brings an outstanding character and that will be a great asset on and off the pitch.

“We now have a strong squad and it is very important to have options available to us.”

l BODMIN Town manager Matt Hayden has made his second addition of the close season by signing midfielder Jordan Hogan from league rivals Dobwalls.