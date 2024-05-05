By Rod Davies at Moorlands Lane
PAPA JOHNS COMMUNITY CUP REGIONAL TWO CHAMPIONSHIP SEMI-FINAL
Saltash 31 Old Rutlishians 37
THE London-based visitors secured their spot at Twickenham due to their good handling and pace which stretched the home defence to their limits.
They were 12 points ahead within seven minutes following a fast move and a touch down on the left wing and a conversion which was swiftly improved upon with a try in the opposite corner.
Saltash came back and exerted pressure on the visitors which resulted in a yellow card being shown to an Old Ruts player.
A try by Lewis Stuart which he converted after 27 minutes reduced the visitors lead to 12-7, before a missed Ashes penalty and a second Stuart converted try gave them an interval lead of 14-12.
A converted try under the posts straight from the restart put the visitors back in front, and within two minutes their strong fast running increased their advantage to ten points.
The game continued at a high tempo and the Ashes forwards enabled prop Liall Honey to cross the Old Boys line for a try converted by Stuart on 50 minutes who then kicked an equalising penalty (24-24).
But an immediate reply came from Old Ruts with two more tries to restore their ten-point lead.
This only spurred on the Ashes and Ryan Simmons completed a period of frantic home attacks with a try again converted by Stuart (31-34).
A penalty after 68 minutes ended the scoring but not the drama as Saltash battled hard to get the winning points in a pulsating game.
Saltash failed to get to Twickenham for the second time in six years and were beaten after a great effort by the pace of the Old Rutlishians in a very exciting and entertaining game which resulted in some great rugby in front of a large crowd.
Lewis Stuart produced a man of the match display for the Ashes but the whole team can be so proud of their performance.
SALTASH: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Billy Dover, Lewis Stuart; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Liall Honey, Devon Bennett-Murray, Tom Rixon, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ryan Simmons, Axel Nicks, James Sutton, Lewis Woolaway, Fin Jones, Jason Carroll, Jack Pritchard.
Tries: Stuart (2), Honey, Simmons; Convs: Stuart (4); Pens: Stuart.
Saltash man of the match: Lewis Stuart.