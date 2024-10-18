Leaders Saltash have selected their team for Saturday’s top of the table Counties 2 Cornwall league fixture with Helston (KO 3pm).
Last week saw Saltash overcome a slow start to secure a flattering victory over Perranporth 48-19.
On the bench for the tomorrow’s match against Helston is 18-year-old Fred Dover, who when he takes to the field, will be making his first team debut. Fred is another product of the Ashes’ youth academy.
Saltash: S.Nance, 2 R.Walsh 3. L.Honey 4. T.Rixson 5. J.Sutton 6. L.Wells 7. P.Eatwell 8 R.Rayner 9. J.Pritchard 10. L.Stuart 11. J.Moriarty (C) 12. B.Dover 13 G.Eatwell 14. W.Morton 15. R.Cruikshanks Replacements: – R.Simmons, F.Dover, C.Knight, O.Crawford.
Meanwhile, Saltash’s second team will be visiting St Ives Seconds for what’s set to be hard fought encounter in Counties 3 Cornwall (KO 2.30pm).
Saltash Seconds 1. Ewan McLean. 2. Axel Nicks. 3. Colm Rich. 4. Andy Forward. 5. Aidan Marshall. 6. Ethan Stone. 7. Ryan Thomas. 8. Fin Jones. 9. Ross Martin. 10. Nick Blake. 11. Ryan Wilson. 12. Devan Marshall. 13. Ewan White. 14. Jack Chaney. 15. Pete Harrigan. Replacements: 16. Rob Eatwell. 17. Matt Jones
For Ashes fans, there is also a home fixture where new women’s team Saltash Phoenixes will play their first fixture against Plymouth Argaum Tigresses at Moorlands Lane in a 2.30pm kick off on Saturday.