Saltash make one change for top-of-the-table clash
Saltash make the long trip down to St Ives tomorrow afternoon (2.30pm) looking to cement their place at the top of the Counties Two Cornwall table.
The Ashes have won all nine games so far at a canter, as have their hosts, and in a division where plenty of games have been one-sided, whoever loses will do well to recover in the title race and, more importantly, to secure promotion up to Counties One Western West.
Saltash have scored an incredible 538 points already, while the Hakes, a club who have competed much higher up the pyramid in the not too distant past, are averaging nearly 40 themselves.
Saltash are pretty much at full strength for the game and make just one change to the starting 15 from the side that beat third-placed Veor 70-10 in their last outing back on October 29 as hooker Rob Walsh comes in for the unavailable Axel Nicks.
Saltash at St Ives: Ryan Cruickshanks, Will Morton, Greg Eatwell, Danny Snook, Jay Moriarty (capt), Lewis Stuart, Jack Pritchard; Simon Nance, Rob Walsh, Ryan Simmons, Devon Bennett-Murray, Lewis Woolaway, Lewis Wells, Phil Eatwell, Ryan Rayner. Replacements: Ben Simmons, Matt Coker, Tom Hollyman, Billy Dover.
Elsewhere in the division, eighth-placed Liskeard-Looe secured their third victory of the season last Saturday when they defeated strugglers Hayle 40-0 and they head to mid-table Camborne School of Mines looking to continue that momentum.
The Red and Blacks scored 40 points for the first time since 2019 and travel to the Tremough Campus in Penryn to face a side 10th in the 12-team division.
The students have also won three times but have had five points deducted.
